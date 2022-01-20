Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper Quickly Withdraws from Transfer Portal, Per Report

After reportedly entering his name into the transfer portal, Florida Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper has withdrawn his name, seemingly sticking with UF.

In a bizarre turn of events, Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has withdrawn his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. This comes just an hour after Zenitz first reported that he had entered the portal.

It hasn't been made clear why Hopper opted to enter his name, only to remove his name from the portal so quickly, but it appears he's staying.

This can sometimes happen, a player will enter the portal before quickly withdrawing their name, which they are permitted to do with no issue. Once a player has entered their name into the portal, the school is no longer obligated to keep a player on scholarship.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound Roswell, Ga. native was considered a four-star and the No. 4 outside linebacker prospect in the recruiting class of 2019. He opted to sign with Florida over offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Miami, Ole Miss and other programs.

For Florida, Hopper remaining with the program is crucial. With a thin LB corp due to inexperience, there isn't much wiggle room for missing crucial players, like Hopper has become as of late. Slated to start next to veteran LB Ventrell Miller next season, Florida looks to keep that room intact, while adding pieces in this year's class and beyond.

