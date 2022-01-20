Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

A breakout defender for the Florida Gators in 2021, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Photo: Ty'Ron Hopper; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Hopper, a rising redshirt junior, emerged as a playmaker within Florida's defense during the 2021 season, compiling career highs in tackles with 62, sacks with 2.5, tackles for loss with eight, passes defended with two and forced fumbles with one.

In his three-year Gators career, Hopper tallied 77 tackles, three sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss.

Hopper was expected to take over a starting role at linebacker for the Gators this upcoming season, however, that no longer appears to be the case. That being said, Hopper has the right to withdraw his name from the portal and return to Florida if he so chooses.

Losing Hopper surely stings the Gators' linebacker unit as sixth-year senior Jeremiah Moon is off to the 2022 NFL Draft and rising senior Mohamoud Diabate transferred to Utah earlier in January.

Ventrell Miller, who missed the majority of the 2021 season with an injury, announced that he would return to UF for a sixth season in late December.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound Roswell, Ga. native was considered a four-star and the No. 4 outside linebacker prospect in the recruiting class of 2019. He opted to sign with Florida over offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Miami, Ole Miss and other programs.

