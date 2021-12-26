Gators LB Ventrell Miller Will Return for 2022 Season

The Florida Gators will be getting some much-needed veteran support in the middle of their defense next season with Ventrell Miller set to return in 2022.

Photo Credit: Zach Goodall

He's back.

Yesterday, Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller announced via Instagram yesterday that he would be returning to the program next season, his final year of eligibility.

Miller played in just two games this year before being sidelined with a biceps injury. He was a redshirt senior heading into this season but gained an extra year of eligibility last year due to COVID-19. Miller's return will bring some much-needed veteran presence to the Florida front seven, especially at the middle linebacker position.

Last year without Miller a group of players would fill in, including Jeremiah Moon, who is leaving campus after spending six seasons with the team, a similar path at Miller has now taken. The depth at LB was a clear issue and hampered the team all season.

Florida's depth was also an issue heading into the season with James Houston IV entering the transfer portal, ultimately transferring to Jackson State prior to the season. Florida didn't opt to use redshirt sophomore LB Ty'Ron Hopper until after Moon's insertion into the lineup, causing even more problems late in the season.

In five years at Florida, Miller has accounted for 90 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He added one interception during his redshirt freshman season in 2018. He wouldn't earn much playing time until his redshirt sophomore season in 2019, accounting for 55 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Miller's best season would come in 2020 when he earned full-time starting duties in the middle of the Florida defense, accounting for 52 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Miller would be one of the only standouts on the 2020 Gators defense that ranked poorly throughout the season.

Next season, with Hopper now inserted as the expected starter at one of the linebacker positions, look for the combination of him and Miller to give Florida a very capable linebacker corp, at least so long as they both stay healthy.

