Five Key Takeaways From Florida's Humiliating Loss to LSU

Who could have imagined the Florida Gators' regular season ending like this?

Not many, if any. Florida was a 23-point favorite, at home, on senior night, against what appeared to be a lifeless, 3-5 reigning national champion LSU team. Staring its third quarterback - another true freshman - paired with losing seven players to opt-outs including three big-time pass catchers, LSU was expected to get blown out by the Gators as UF marched its way toward Atlanta.

Then there were three turnovers in one quarter, defensive mishaps, a thrown shoe, and a missed field goal as the clock expired.

How did Florida come to this? Find out in my five key takeaways from the loss below.

This was coming. Florida's sloppy play across each unit at times this season all came together to lose this game...

It's been a fun season for the Gators thus far. But it'd be naive to say they've been an all-around dominant team. In fact, there hasn't really even been one game where the offense, defense, and special teams came together and whooped the competition in unison.

The game was tied, 7-7, entering the first quarter. Florida's next two drives ended in interceptions via quarterback Kyle Trask, who tried to force a lot of throws in the first half but came up short on multiple, including the picks. Florida was able to begin its next two drives in solid spots following LSU punts and came up with ten points, and then on UF's final drive of the half, Trask was strip-sacked in enemy territory. That put the Tigers in position for a last-second field goal to extend their lead to seven, before getting the ball right back to start the second half.

Defensively, the Gators yet again struggled with an up-tempo offense that LSU ran at times, which allowed the Tigers to match down the field on two separate 75-yard touchdown drives in the first half.

The two drives combined for only 5:32 of game clock as UF gave up chunk plays: Three first-quarter rushing attempts of 10+ yards and numerous slant routes, a common occurrence for this unit. The second first-half touchdown came via a blown coverage via cornerback blitz and a lack of safety help on the deep right side of the field, which Kayshon Boutte took advantage of for a wide-open score.

The offense picked up to start the second half by scoring back-to-back touchdowns on uber-efficient drives (nine total plays, 156 yards, 3:42 time of possession). It followed with three three-and-out drives in a row, a field goal, and then a missed game-tying field goal - the special teams blunder of the night - at the end of regulation.

Meanwhile, Florida gave up another 228 yards and 17 points in the second-half defensively. Quarterback Max Johnson added to a concerning stat-line for true freshman QBs against UF's defense this year, as that total is now at 83-of-131 passing (63.4%), 877 yards, 6 touchdowns, and one interception.

Three explosive passing plays went for a combined 98 yards, including a 41-yard play from Boutte that set up LSU's final touchdown in the early fourth quarter, recapturing its lead that it didn't give up again.

... and an inexcusable penalty just about sealed it

The shoe. No one is ever going to forget, or let cornerback Marco Wilson forget, about the shoe.

No, Wilson's pathetic unsportsmanlike conduct penalty with less than two minutes left in the contest did not lose Florida this game. At no point by then had Florida deserved to even win it, and the game was freshly tied at that point as UF connected on a field goal the drive before - with three punting drives prior to the score.

However, Wilson's boneheaded mistake hammered the nail in UF's coffin. A four-yard gain on 3rd and 10 that left 1:51 on the game clock had LSU preparing on the sideline to punt from its own 29 yard line, before Wilson decided to test out his arm strength with a Nike cleat. That resulted in 15 penalty yards and a first down going LSU's way, and 1:28 of game clock later, LSU put the final three points of the game on the board.

The blunder won't be soon forgotten. Florida cost itself this game well before Wilson acted before he thought, but his action was a near-perfect summation as to just how big of a mess this matchup was for the Gators.

Kyle Trask's Heisman case takes a brutal hit in the regular-season finale

The good news: Trask made UF history (again) on Saturday by surpassing Danny Wuerffel's 1996 single-season touchdown record, setting a new high with 40 on the season. Wuerffel FaceTimed Trask after the game to congratulate him for the accomplishment and boost his spirits after the loss, a call that Trask described as "pretty unreal."

The bad news: Despite Trask's success this season and statistical production putting him ahead of the competition, there's been skepticism as to if he'd earn the Heisman Trophy after the year is over. There isn't exactly a consensus that believes he deserves the trophy outside of UF fans and analysts this season.

He should probably still be the frontrunner after a three-turnover night (he put up 474 yards and four total touchdowns on Saturday), but the voting committee will knock Trask for the picks and fumble, no doubt.

Whether it's right or not, that will enhance the chances of Alabama's Mac Jones, and perhaps others, to win the award.

This team won't beat 'Bama

This has been apparent for weeks given UF's issues with consistency and a lack of all-around dominant play, but now it seems nearly guaranteed: The Crimson Tide should handle the Gators in the SEC Championship next Saturday.

The fact that UF gave up multiple explosive passing plays, including the three big gains when the Gators could least afford to give them up, Jones, Devonta Smith, and Alabama's passing game should torch this defense. The Crimson Tide embarrassed the same Tigers secondary a week ago that had its way with Trask to begin the game, and we can probably expect similar results on Dec. 19, although UF's pass rush might be able to lend a bit more help than the Tigers' did.

Najee Harris should also have himself a game behind a great Alabama offensive line as UF has given up 434 yards on the ground over the last three games. Teams are averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in that stretch, but it's enough to serve as a complementary attack against a defense that seems to take drives off in every contest.

Alabama's defense isn't the same one we've seen for years under head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide may throw Trask off his game early like LSU, Tennessee, and Kentucky have been able to do in moments, but Florida should still find ways to score points and make the matchup somewhat competitive.

But there's just no way to justify predicting a sound performance from UF's defense, and against one of the most balanced and productive offenses in the land, I don't think the unit stands a chance.

Kiss your College Football Playoff hopes goodbye, Gator fans

With two losses on the season and, predictably, a third on the way, Florida is now an immense long-shot at making the College Football Playoffs. A win against undefeated Alabama probably isn't enough to shake off a loss to a 3-5 LSU team the week before, and Texas A&M would still have an argument given its win over Florida earlier this season. The Aggies are a one-loss team right now - the L coming against the Crimson Tide.

ESPN's playoff predictor now gives the Gators a 0.2% chance of earning a playoff spot, the worst odds of any team included in the projections standing at No. 14.

In a year where COVID-19 threw everything off in the spring and essentially ruined the normal offseason, Florida appeared to have an upper hand with familiarity across the roster and coaching staff to pair with numerous veterans and one of if not the best quarterback in the SEC at its disposal. A lot of other programs could not say the same, which forecasted a successful season for UF and higher chances than ever at making the CFP.

But, alas, here we are.