LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels set a new career-high in single-game total touchdowns with six — three passing, three rushing — as the Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) breezed by the Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC) on Saturday night, by a score of 45-35.

The Tigers were efficient as can be offensively throughout the first half, compiling 306 yards including 252 through the air via Daniels. LSU averaged 8.5 yards per play in the half with sustained drives of 12, 12, seven and five plays each ending in scores.

Florida's offense gave the Gators fighting chance in the first half, scoring touchdowns on three of six possessions and not once turning the ball over. The absence of Preseason All-American right guard O'Cyrus Torrence, out with a lower-body injury, didn't stop UF from eclipsing 200 rushing yards on the night.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson opened things up with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Justin Shorter on the second play of the game, following a 4-yard kick return by running back Trevor Etienne. Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. would follow with rushing scores from 39 and three yards out before the half concluded.

But, ultimately, UF couldn't match six consecutive scoring drives by LSU from the beginning of the game through the third quarter.

That didn't stop the Gators from trying, however.

Richardson opened the fourth quarter, following the celebration of late Gainesville native and legendary musician Tom Petty, with an electric 81-yard touchdown run to narrow LSU's lead to two possessions. The passionate harmonization of Florida's fan base, drowning out LSU's band while singing "I Won't Back Down" in between quarters, went from singing to screaming in a matter of seconds.

LSU would punt on its following drive, giving Florida another chance to tighten the score early in the fourth. The Gators took advantage, with three receptions of 10+ yards by Xzavier Henderson and an unnecessary roughness penalty on LSU pushing UF into the red zone. Etienne wrapped up the series with a one-yard score to shorten LSU's lead to seven points.

Daniels was intercepted by Florida's Jason Marshall Jr. four plays later, what looked to be the game-changing play Florida's defense desperately needed before it was called off due to a roughing the passer penalty by defensive lineman Gervon Dexter.

The same drive would linger on for 12 plays and 5:47 of game clock, and much more time consumed by timeouts, ending in a 47-yard Damian Ramos field goal that sealed the victory for the Tigers, 45-35.

Richardson finished the game with a 15-of-24 passing line for 185 yards and the lone touchdown to Shorter, adding a team-high 91 yards and his score on the ground. Florida's rushing attack set once again imposed its will, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt on 32 rushes, but the efforts weren't enough to overcome a disastrous showing by UF's defense in the end.

Daniels completed 23-of-32 passes for 349 yards, the third most in a game in his career, and his three air scores to go with 44 yards and his three rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who routinely dusted Florida's cornerbacks in off-coverage, led the Tigers with six grabs for 115 yards.

LSU running back Josh Williams was also efficient, marching for 104 yards on 14 attempts.

The Gators are on bye for Week 8, earning an additional seven days to prepare for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs when the heated SEC east rivals meet for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Fla. on Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

