Skip to main content

Report: Karl Scott Will Not Join Gators Staff As Co-Defensive Coordinator

Florida Gators fail to grab  Karl Scott as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Billy Napier's inaugural UF staff.

An expected splash hire for the Florida Gators staff has fallen through.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the rumored addition of Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Karl Scott to Billy Napier's first staff is no longer on the table.

Scott was reportedly offered the gig as co-defensive coordinator alongside Patrick Toney and stood as a major piece in Napier's efforts to construct a high-caliber staff in his first year as a Power Five head coach.

Serving in the NFL for just one season, Scott worked in the SEC for three seasons under Nick Saban. As the Crimson Tide’s cornerbacks coach from 2018 to 2020, Scott notably aided the development of Denver Broncos first-rounder Patrick Surtain II and Dallas Cowboys second-round pick Trevon Diggs.

Read More

Both of whom have shown flashes of promise in their early professional careers.

As a recruiter, Scott aided Alabama’s dedicated efforts to continually bring in the top players at every position from around the country. Landing commitments from Surtain, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Jordan Battle to bolster his secondary as a primary recruiter — and the top offensive lineman in 2021 Tommy Brockermeyer — Scott has proven his worth on and off the field at the collegiate level.

It was rumored that he — alongside two other NFL position coaches (including newly named offensive line coach Rob Sale) — would make their way to UF following the 2021 season’s conclusion. Unfortunately for Napier, Scott will head elsewhere.

Napier will scramble to find a viable replacement to join Toney to lead the Gators defense into the future. Simultaneously, he'll play host to a bevy of high school prospects on campus — highlighted by defensive targets Harold Perkins and Jacoby Mathews — in January as the sun sets on the 2022 recruitment cycle.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Gators Helmet
Football

Report: Karl Scott Will Not Join Gators Staff As Co-Defensive Coordinator

23 minutes ago
Kemore Gamble
Football

Florida Gators TE Kemore Gamble Enters Transfer Portal

58 minutes ago
Dameon Pierce
Football

Florida Gators 2021 Positional Review: Running Back

3 hours ago
Dameon Pierce Gasparilla
Football

Gators RB Dameon Pierce Officially Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

6 hours ago
Jones Richardson
Football

Gators 2021 Positional Review: Quarterback

22 hours ago
Gators helmet
Football

Report: Florida Gators to Hire Former NY Giants OL Coach Rob Sale

Jan 11, 2022
Elam
Football

Florida CB Kaiir Elam Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Jan 10, 2022
Trevor Etienne 2
Recruiting

RB Trevor Etienne Commits to the Florida Gators

Jan 8, 2022