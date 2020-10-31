No. 10 Florida (2-1) vs. Missouri (2-2)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7:30 P.M. ET

Watch: SEC Network Alternate

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 81/81 [XM]

Odds: Florida is currently favored at -14, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 61.5 points.

Series history: Missouri currently leads Florida in the all-time series, 5-4. The Gators defeated the Tigers by a score of 23-6 when the two programs last met on Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo.

Important stories

The Rundown

The Florida Gators return to the field after a three-week stretch between games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. With some rust to shake off given a team-wide quarantine, the Missouri Tigers present problems offensively that could give the Gators fits and make this game closer than it should be.

The Gators are currently 14-point favorites after a week of swaying anywhere between 12.5 to 15 points. However, Missouri has seen freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak throw for 400+ yards in one start and control the clock for over 43 minutes in another, both styles of offensive play being a thorn in UF's side three games into the 2020 season.

With that being said, quarterback Kyle Trask and Co. will need to avoid a slow start, scoring early and often, to prevent Missouri from keeping this contest competitive. If UF can't score quickly and take a lead, it will be hard to trust the SEC's No. 13 defense to come up with a stop that can flip momentum.