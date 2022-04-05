News and Notes: Florida Gators Spring Practice No. 10

News and notes from the Florida Gators tenth spring practice period on Tuesday.

Photo: Demarkcus Bowman; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators participated in their tenth practice of the spring on Tuesday in participation for their second scrimmage on Saturday.

Below, you can find AllGators' takeaways from the media viewing portion of practice.

Lorenzo Lingard was the only running back at full participation

Given the importance of the running back position to the new offense Florida will employ this season, the spot has consistently been an area of focus in the allotted media period in practice.

On Tuesday, Lorenzo Lingard hit the field as the only Gators ball carrier at full participation while Nay’Quan Wright, Demarkcus Bowman and Montrell Johnson rocked orange no-contact jerseys.

Wright, who returned to the practice field on Saturday after suffering a serious ankle injury in the Gators' regular-season finale against Florida State, is expected to be operating in a limited capacity at the point.

However, Johnson and Bowman are new additions to the status of limited participation.

The reason for each is currently unknown, although bumps and bruises are expected ten practices into the spring.

The former Miami Hurricane transfer in Lingard has impressed to this point in spring practice, consistently operating atop the rotation as a first-team running back.

While the position battle is far from over, Lingard’s full availability paired with his early success has him slated in a favorable position to contend for the playing time he’s failed since moving from high school to college.

Dante Zanders continuing to readjust at tight end

Due to need at another integral position on the offense, Dante Zanders, Noah Keeter and Griffin McDowell have flipped to the offense side of the ball to take snaps at tight end so far this spring.

The three former reserve defenders make the jump to provide the bodies to replace Nick Elksnis and Jonathan Odom, who are out for the spring, as well as Gage Wilcox, who suffered a career-ending injury.

While Keeter and McDowell are attempting to adjust to a completely new position, Zanders is growing re-acclimated to a position he once occupied at UF.

While he currently still totes the weight he added to play defensive lineman, Boca Raton (Fla.) native proved to be one of the most natural creators of separation during drill work with coach William Peagler.

He currently sits as the undoubted second tight end on the depth chart behind Keon Zipperer, where hands, blocking and creating separation are concerned.

Zanders’ progression could be something to watch throughout the spring and into the fall as the two injured tight ends returns and three freshman step onto campus.

Offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton was seen at one point working with the tight end group, focusing on combo blocks and moving to the second level of the defense in drills.

Attendance notes

Note: * indicates a new addition to the attendance report. Only scholarship players are included on the list.

Working out in no-contact jerseys: S Kamari Wilson, RBs Demarkcus Bowman*, Montrell Johnson* and Nay'Quan Wright, ILB Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams*

Not practicing: TEs Jonathan Odom and Nick Elksnis, CB Jadarrius Perkins

Clip of the day

Ethan Hughes of Gator Country shared a clip of Wilson, who has participated scarcely in spring but took the field in a no-contact jersey on Thursday, posting a pass breakup in defensive back individual drills.

