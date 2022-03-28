Photo: Kaiir Elam; Credit: Zach Goodall

28 representatives from NFL teams made their way to Gainesville on Monday for the Florida Gators' pro day, and each attendee made sure to pay attention to cornerback Kaiir Elam in positional and athletic drills.

Elam has widely been considered a first-round-caliber NFL Draft prospect dating back to before his junior season began. Elam missed some time in 2021 while recovering from an injury that slightly hampered his play, but if his draft process has indicated anything, teams still have every reason to call his name on day one of the selection ceremony.

"I just focused on just self-improvement every single day, honestly," Elam told reporters about his pre-draft training. "Taking care of my body first and foremost and trying to learn as much as I can from my coaches and my dad and my advisor and my team. Then just athleticism-wise, I just focused on becoming more explosive and just trying to run as fast as possible."

It's safe to say his self-improvement, conducted at XPE Sports Fort Lauderdale, paid off.

After clocking a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Elam completed more drills on Monday, posting a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 4.21-second pro shuttle. His 40 ranked tied for eighth-best among cornerbacks at the Combine, while his vert would have ranked tied for fourth and only one corner ran the shuttle in Indianapolis.

Elam also impressed onlookers during positional workouts, showing off pristine footwork and hip fluidity as well as sure hands throughout numerous drills.

Combine his testing results with his size at 6-foot-1.5, 191 pounds and college production — 79 tackles, six interceptions, 26 defended passes and a fumble recovery with 26 starts under his belt — Elam is still firmly in the mix to become a first-round pick in April.

Elam will pay seven-to-eight NFL teams, which he left unnamed, between April 3-15. He isn't employing an agent, rather, Elam is representing himself in the draft process with help from his father Abram and uncle Matt, both former NFL players and the latter an All-American defensive back at Florida, as well as advisors, financial planners and a lawyer.

"When you have the answers to the test, I think you've got to use them," Elam said, regarding his NFL bloodlines. "[For] some guys it's important to have an agent. I felt like it was important for me to just use my team."

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Elam continues to be projected in the late first round, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals often pegged as team fits. Elam isn't worried about mock drafts or when he'll be picked, though, he just wants to find the right place to prove himself at the next level.

"I can't control anything, I've just got to go out there and show my abilities," Elam said. "I mean, I've just got to keep focused on getting better. At the end of the day it's about self-improvement, so whatever a team thinks, I'm just trying to prove myself."

