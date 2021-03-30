Gators Announce 19 Pro Day Prospects; 16 From 2020 Roster

16 members of the Florida Gators 2020 football roster will participate in Wednesday's pro day event at UF's indoor practice facility, the school announced on Tuesday. A couple of players that graduated in recent years will take part in the workouts in front of NFL staff as well.

Quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, safeties Shawn Davis, Brad Stewart Jr. and Donovan Stiner, offensive tackle Stone Forsythe, interior lineman Brett Heggie, kicker Evan McPherson, defensive tackles Kyree Campbell, TJ Slaton and Marlon Dunlap Jr., cornerback Marco Wilson, defensive back Nick Oelrich, and long snapper Brett DioGuardi are among the members of Florida's 2020 roster that will be in attendance, per UF.

Former offensive tackle Martez Ivey, who departed after the 2018 season, defensive tackle Adam Shuler (2019), and tight end Kalif Jackson (2017) will also work out.

The stars of the show will be Pitts, who is considered a top-five prospect in the draft and even the No. 2 player according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. The 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end is expected to end up as one of the most athletic players at his position in history by tests conducted in the pre-draft process, including the 40-yard dash, broad and vertical jumps, and other agility drills.

RELATED: AllGators roundtable predicts Kyle Pitts' pro day testing results

Following one of the most productive passing seasons in the history of the SEC, Trask has something remaining to prove on pro day and in his interviews with teams as well. Although Trask set college football on fire with 4,283 yards through the air and 46 total touchdowns last season, he is considerably behind fellow signal-callers in consensus positional rankings.

Florida's pro day will be broadcasted on NFL Network and SEC Network on Wednesday. Both networks begin coverage at 11 A.M; SEC Network's coverage comes as a part of a four-hour segment. Pro day weigh-ins will begin at 9:30 A.M., with drills taking place at 11:30 A.M. and position workouts kicking off at 1:30 P.M.