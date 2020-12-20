Florida Gators Selected to Cotton Bowl; Will Face Oklahoma

Florida Gators will cap off their season in a rematch of the 2008 National Championship against the Oklahoma Sooners.

On the heels of a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Alabama in the SEC Championship, the Florida Gators will be returning to a New Year Six Bowl for the third straight season, to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on December 30, 2020.

Traveling to Dallas to face off against the two-loss Sooners for just the second time in school history in the Cotton Bowl, a new chapter is added to their not-so-long story. Currently, the all-time record sits at 1-0 in favor of Florida.

The last meeting between the two squads was in the 2008 National Championship, where Florida overpowered Oklahoma en route to a 24-14 victory and their second crowning as champions in three seasons.

With head coach Lincoln Riley, Spencer Rattler, and company finding their groove after some early-season struggles—falling to 1-2 in the first three games—the Sooners offense heads into the contest averaging 475.8 yards and 41.8 points per game. As a result, the likelihood of another electrifying shootout is a real possibility.

Accounting for 508.8 yards and 41.6 points per game throughout the season, Florida has been led by the prolific passing attack spearheaded by Heisman contender Kyle Trask. Trask—who added 408 yards and four total touchdowns to his resume in their near-upset of the Crimson Tide on Saturday Night in Atlanta—threw for 4,125 yards on 69.7% completion for 43 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

He will be looking to cap off his Florida career on a high note as he begins to look towards the future. A process elite pass-catching tight end Kyle Pitts has already begun to do with his declaration to the NFL Draft earlier on Sunday.

Other notable opt-outs—specifically on the offensive side of the football—could occur before the contest in AT&T stadium takes place. Especially due to the “massive emotional and physical tolls” the season has taken on the players, according to head coach Dan Mullen.