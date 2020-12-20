Gators TE Kyle Pitts Declares for 2021 NFL Draft, Won't Play in Bowl Game

The Florida Gators will officially be losing one of the best offensive players in the country, as Kyle Pitts is making the leap to the NFL.

Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts has officially declared for the 2021 NFL draft and will not be participating in any bowl game Florida will be selected for, the star offensive player announced on social media Sunday morning. It is not yet known what bowl game the team will be playing in this year.

Below is the full quote from Pitts's social media post:

First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity to play football and get an education from the University of Florida. I've always wanted to play in the SEC and the University of Florida has allowed me to have the best experience both in the classroom as a top 10 public institution and on the field.



I want to thank coach Mullen for believing in me and my potential and helping me prepare for the next step in life. Also, I would like to personally thank coach Scott and coach Brewster for molding me into the player I am today. Most importantly, I would like to thank my parents Theresa and Kelly because they sacrificed a lot in order for me to get where I am today. Finally, I would like to thank Greg Garret who has been a mentor and someone who has believed in me since day one.



In addition, I would like to thank the support staff of the athletic trainers, equipment managers, and everyone in the football facility. The people I interact with everyday are what makes coming to the University of Florida to play football so special. I have many great memories during my three years at Florida and I will always be a Gator. I hope to continue to make Gator Nation produce throughout my career. I will forever miss running out the tunnel on Saturday's with my brothers in front of 90,000 fans. I know it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.



After much prayer and consideration and speaking with my family, I will forego my senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft and will not be playing in the bowl game. I am eager to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL, but I will always be a Gator. 84 Out.



Pitts's declaration and subsequent opt-out of the remainder of the season come shortly following Florida's 52–46 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. Pitts contributed with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Following the game, Florida head coach Dan Mullen stated it was likely the last time that team, in its current makeup, will ever play together.

"That was really the last time this team will play together, I imagine," he said on Saturday. "Whatever the future holds, I imagine this team as a whole of how it is will be the last one played here."

A true junior, the expectation throughout the season was that Pitts would eventually declare for the draft. Pitts is currently the front-runner for the John Mackay award, given to the nation's best tight end for his performance this season. In just 7 1/2 games, Pitts accumulated 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Pitts's 770 yards are the most ever by a Gators tight end. He will likely be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and will forever be known as one of the best offensive players in UF history.