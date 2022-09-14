Perception vs. Perspective: Gators Aim to 'Evolve' Following Kentucky Loss

Photo: Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. carrying Florida's team flag; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The in-house perspective of the Gators, much like their outside perception, changed over the weekend when Florida was upset by conference rival Kentucky on Saturday night.

On the outside, UF went from being considered the hottest team in the country after soaring from unranked to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 a week ago to an afterthought, no longer viewed as a threat due to quarterback Anthony Richardson's underwhelming performance and the Gators' 10-point home deficit to an SEC East foe not named Georgia.

Perception isn't as important as perspective on the inside, however. Behind closed doors, head coach Billy Napier is asking the Gators once again to "operate in truth." He pitched the same idea to keep the team grounded after Florida's Week 1 victory over Utah, but the circumstances this time around may be more motivating.

"That's what losing does to you. It makes you very aware that you don't get back — there's no redos. You don't go back and fix those things," Napier stated on Monday.

"It causes you to have a different perspective, I think as a coach and as a player. I think everybody in the organization taking ownership in their role, maybe what could I have done better throughout the week, that could have impacted the outcome."

The change in perspective is program-wide, with Napier, his assistants, players, and support staff members assessing their approach to the Kentucky game in order to "adjust, to adapt, to evolve" entering Week 3 and the remainder of the season, whether it be in practice, walk-throughs or position and team meetings.

The loss specifically shined a light, according to Napier, on a lack of complementary football being played given the Gators' offensive struggles against the Wildcats.

UF lost the turnover battle four to one including two turnovers on downs, converted on only 25 percent of its third downs, and settled for two field goals in the "fringe" field zone (34-to-21-yard line), which led to only one red zone opportunity the entire night.

"We weren't very efficient, so we didn't do enough on offense to win the game," Napier said.

Therefore, Florida will, in part, focus on sharpening these aspects of its offensive play this week while preparing to host the USF Bulls on Saturday and for the rest of the campaign. An emphasis will be placed on fundamentals, communication and an understanding of execution issues on a position-by-position basis, Napier noted.

"I think that it's very important that you take full advantage of the things that come with an experience like this," Napier said. "It gives you a chance to recenter and certainly evaluate where you're at as a team.

"It's critical that you learn from mistakes. I think it's critical that you have integrity, that you tell the truth, and you make the necessary changes. Then, hey, look, you've got to turn the page. I think part of this game is [it] teaches you a lot of lessons, and quickly you've got to get focused on the next task. Certainly, that's what we're going to try to do."

Addressing these issues will, ideally, help the Gators "earn the right to win," as Napier puts it.

He believes that shocks to the system, such as the tough loss to Kentucky, can prove beneficial as Florida's youthful roster and coaching staff gains meaningful and necessary experience. It allows the team to reflect on its evident shortcomings and tweak its approach to finding short and long-term success.

This philosophy in the wake of losses also measures accountability across the program, from top to bottom.

"Everybody kind of gets hit in the gut, and I think sometimes it's healthy," Napier remarked. " The key is that you don't waste it, right? That's when I say operate in truth. I say, 'Hey, let's call it exactly like it is. What caused us to get the result that we had there, and what can we do to position our team?'

"Myself, what do we need to do to position our team for success in the future?"

