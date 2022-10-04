Photo: Daejon Reynolds; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Entering Week 4, the Florida Gators had yet to complete a touchdown pass during the 2022 season.

Blame was, as usual when it comes to quarterback play, cast onto signal-caller Anthony Richardson for the lack of scoring. But it remained clear that the Gators' receiving corps was lacking explosive playmakers amid Richardson's struggles, an observation repeatedly made throughout the offseason.

Much has changed in the two games since, with Richardson tossing two touchdowns against Tennessee and another two against Eastern Washington this past Sunday. His backup, Jalen Kitna, threw his first career touchdown against the Eagles as well.

While the quarterbacks have been noticeably sharp, the emergence of explosive playmakers has played a huge part in Florida's improved passing offense. UF posted 13 passing plays of 15+ yards for 339 total yards and a touchdown against the Volunteers, and completed 6-of-10 passing attempts of 20+ yards for 255 total yards and three touchdowns versus the Eagles.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall quickly emerged as Florida's big-play threat this season and has continued to succeed in the role, posting six receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown in the last two weeks as well as one rush against EWU that went for 76 yards and a score.

“Well executed," head coach Napier said of Pearsall's rush, noting that offensive coordinator Rob Sale brought the concept to the table from his time coaching in the NFL. "It worked well. [Tight end Jonathan] Odom had a really good, key block at the point of attack. Ricky set it up. It’s good to have a player who’s got enough speed to finish and certainly he showed that.”

It hasn't just been Pearsall breaking off on big plays, though, unlike the first few weeks of the season. Justin Shorter has produced eight receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games. He had just six grabs for 84 yards in the three matchups prior.

Shorter scored Florida's opening touchdown against the Eagles on the first play of the drive — a deep post, with Shorter creating ample separation from his defender and Richardson placing a perfect ball in his hands from 56 yards away.

"Justin has developed nicely. He’s a really good practice player. He’s very consistent in terms of his effort and attitude and approach," Napier described of Shorter last Wednesday. "The guy’s got tools, there’s no question he can be a matchup issue. I think his ball skills have developed and certainly his skill level has developed."

Keon Zipperer has also begun to boost Florida's previously minimal production at tight end. He had two receptions of over 20 yards against the Eagles and made numerous defenders miss en route to a 44-yard touchdown against Tennessee the week before.

The Eastern Washington game provided plenty of opportunities for less experienced pass-catchers to make plays, as well, with 13 different players hauling in a reception. Redshirt freshman Daejon Reynolds and true freshman Caleb Douglas flashed enough to provide hope that they could contribute to the offense sooner rather than later.

Douglas, who signed with Florida after Napier's arrival, made an impact on the game immediately, taking his first career reception for a 62-yard touchdown on the receiving end of a pass from Kitna. Napier believes the sky is the limit for the Missouri City (Texas) Hightower product, who made the move to receiver from quarterback just over two years ago.

"Caleb's one of these young players that we're really excited about," Napier said. "I’m gonna tell you I think Caleb's best football is in front of him. He gets better every day out there, right we see the tools, you know, he's 6-[foot]-3 and change, he’s a 200-pound guy that can really run. Good route and a great throw, so good young player that we're hopeful will continue to develop.”

Reynolds, meanwhile, finished just behind Shorter in receiving yards against the Eagles with 74, good for second-most on the team generated by two receptions, one going for 54 yards and another for 20. His shorter catch and run ended with Reynolds breaking a tackle via stiff arm.

Napier has expressed that Richardson, as physically and athletically talented as he may be, is continuing to gain comfort as the team's starter and within the scheme and has begun to settle into the role.

So, too, have some of his top targets, as well as young contributors who have made the most of their recent opportunities. With the Gators continuing to adjust their lineup, it will be intriguing to monitor the utilization of reserve pass-catchers in addition to the first-teamers moving forward.

