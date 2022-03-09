Florida Gators 2022 Positional Outlook: Tight End

Going position-by-position to preview the Florida Gators' roster ahead of spring camp and the 2022 season.

Billy Napier's first offseason in charge of Florida Gators football is sure to be a busy and exciting one.

With roster reconstruction already underway via recruiting and the transfer portal, the next step in preparing for his first season as Florida's head coach will focus on identifying and developing talent already on the roster, and determining how to use it best in 2022.

In order to best preview the Gators' upcoming spring camp and the season to come, AllGators is taking a look at each position on the roster to recognize the strengths and weaknesses at each spot, as well as put together early projections of individual depth charts.

To round out the offensive skill positions, we dive into the crucial tight end spot for the new offensive scheme Billy Napier brings to Florida.

Gators 2022 tight end outlook

The new-look Florida Gators offense is slated to implement a heavy dose of the rushing attack to set up downfield strikes through the air. Shifting from the previous regime to Napier's offensive philosophies, the usage of tight ends is going to quickly become a staple for the Gators.

Florida previously operated out of arguably the most popular formation in modern-day football known as 11 personnel (which utilizes one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers in a spread concept). The Gators found historic success and rejuvenated a stagnant offense that spanned for much of the 2010s.

With Napier's run-first mentality, Florida will become much bigger upfront by basing the offense in 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers).

However, William Peagler's group that will be relied upon so heavily enter 2022, much like the wide receiver unit, is characterized by glaring question marks and inexperience.

Former starter Kemore Gamble has taken the two-hour trip down I-75 and the Florida Turnpike to join Gus Malzhan's UCF Knights earlier this offseason, leaving Keon Zipperer to assume his long-awaited substantial role in the offense.

As the most balanced tight end on the Gators roster, Zipperer possesses the frame and blocking ability that the new staff will look for when acquiring talent at tight end. However, the Lakeland native has flashed a knack in the passing game, namely due to his athleticism and route-running prowess.

Zipperer has hauled in 25 receptions for 309 yards and three touchdowns in 33 career games.

He has failed to live up to the lofty expectations many set for him when he was coming out of high school. In large part, that’s due to his lack of usage.

That has the potential to change with drastically increased time in 2022.

Nick Elksnis is equally as intriguing as a multi-faceted piece to the puzzle to plug the potential tight end woes in Napier’s first year.

Standing at 6’6”, 232 pounds, Elksnis is a physically imposing tight end equipped with wide receiver-like hands. He received glowing reviews during camp last offseason for his toughness and ability to make contested catches.

He has the potential to be a legitimate short-yardage and red zone threat in the passing game for Florida.

Jonathan Odom and Gage Wilcox are the two on the roster that have flown under the radar during their time at Florida. They have received little to no playing time and haven’t had their names highlighted as surprises, unlike Zipperer and Elksnis.

However, both have the ability to assert themselves into the mix.

Tony Livingston, Hayden Hansen and Arlis Boardingham will come from the high school ranks to enter the fold. Livingston and Boardingham carry impressive athleticism to project as valuable pass catchers early in their careers — Boardingham's athleticism may allow him to play receiver as well. Hansen, on the other hand, brings his towering presence as a blocker to the table.

Early 2022 depth chart projection

Starters: Keon Zipperer, Nick Elksnis

Key backups: Gage Wilcox, Jonathan Odom

Reserves: Tony Livingston, Hayden Hansen, Arlis Boardingham

The tight end position is going to be looked to heavily to supplement both the rushing and passing attack in the Gators offense in the upcoming season. Without clear-cut players sitting atop the depth chart, Florida is in a position to utilize frequent rotation between veterans and fresh faces when the season begins.

Zipperer is the only individual who seems locked into a consistent role given the experience and untapped potential he possesses.

From there, the second starting spot in the 12 personnel will be fluid, with three or four possible suitors able to take shape.

If the buzz behind Elksnis impressive camp period last season is any indication, he presents the best opportunity to seize that second role. If he does, Wilcox and Odom will fall in line as the key backups, with Wilcox being plugged in during passing situations.

Livingston, Hansen and Boardingham, who have yet to arrive on campus, will serve as the backups early on, but — given the aforementioned fluidity of the competition at the position — will have an equal opportunity to challenge the veterans for playing time upon their arrival.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.