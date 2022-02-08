Gators 2021 Positional Review: Tight End

In continuation of our Florida Gators 2021 positional review series, next up on AllGators' checklist is the tight end position following analysis of UF's quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

Similar to the wide receiver position, the Gators' group of tight ends saw their production fall off compared to the 2020 season. That was to be expected at tight end without Kyle Pitts around, a top-four talent in last year's NFL Draft.

With expectations tempered following Pitts' All-American campaign, the Gators' tight end position had a solid year thanks to the performance of redshirt senior Kemore Gamble. That being said, the unit as a whole left a bit more to be desired.

Gamble took over in Pitts' place as the Gators' starting tight end and posted respectable numbers, hauling in 31 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. Gamble was also a solid blocker, helping Florida create the nation's No. 23 rushing offense, which ranked No. 4 in the SEC.

Although those numbers don't compare to Pitts, who put up 43 catches for 770 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns, they were respectable. In fact, each stat ranked in the top 40 among FBS tight ends, out of nearly 450 who earned a target in 2021.

And, perhaps, those numbers would have been better if Florida had improved, or at least more consistent, quarterback play to give the pass-catchers a boost.

While Gamble admirably led the way, junior Keon Zipperer saw his opportunities within the offense go up due to Pitts' absence but did not rise to the occasion in the same fashion as his elder counterpart. Zipperer took the field for nearly 30 percent of UF's offensive snaps, yet only caught 11 passes 133 yards, scoring zero touchdowns.

To give Zipperer credit, he was also a solid blocker who, liked Gamble, contributed to Florida's run game success. According to Pro Football Focus, Zipperer was also nearly perfect as a pass blocker, giving up zero pressures or sacks although his pass-protections reps were limited to just 23 snaps.

Still, Zipperer's shortcomings as a receiver were disappointing, as he was well-regarded as a receiving prospect as a high school recruit and had caught 11 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns the year prior, as the Gators' third-string tight end behind Pitts and Gamble.

Beyond Gamble and Zipperer, no Florida tight end took the field for more than 31 snaps — those 31 belonging to redshirt freshman Jonathan Odom, who was not targeted once in the passing game. True freshmen Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox combined for only ten snaps throughout the season.

Although it isn't ideal to throw a true freshman into the proverbial fire that is a struggling offense, it would have been interesting to see Elksnis, in particular, in an expanded role. Elksnis was a fall camp standout prior to the season and owns an imposing frame for the position at 6-foot-6, 243 pounds, ready-to-play size either as a receiving tight end or as a blocker, at least against less formidable opponents should he have needed to improve his physicality.

Ideally, especially as Florida transitions to a 12-personnel-base offense that features two tight ends, Zipperer will show improvement and Elksnis will be ready to take on more snaps during Billy Napier's first season as the Gators head coach. Gamble has moved onto UCF since the conclusion of the 2021 season, leaving UF to bank on potential at the position moving forward.

AllGators will cover the Gators' outlook at the tight end position more in-depth in the coming weeks.

