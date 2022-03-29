Florida Gators 2022 Pro Day Highlights and Photos

Photo: Brentson Buckner (left) and Zachary Carter (right); Credit: Zach Goodall

With bowl games, the NFL Combine and pro day now in the rearview mirror, the Florida Gators' crop of pro prospects now await the 2022 NFL Draft scheduled for April 28-30 with careers in football on the not-so-distant horizon.

In the video above, you can find highlights from Florida's pro day event on Monday. Cornerback Kaiir Elam, running back Malik Davis and defensive lineman Zachary Carter stood out in particular, while running back Dameon Pierce, offensive tackle Jean Delance and linebacker Lacedrick Brunson can also be seen participating in drills in the video as well.

While athletic testing results, which can be found here, were a bit hit-or-miss, the most impressive performance of the day belonged to Elam during positional drills. After wowing scouts with a 37.5-inch vertical jump, Elam had a flawless showing in defensive back footwork drills where he displayed his hip fluidity, ability to press, a knack for making plays on the ball and general coverage skills.

Carter also worked extensively with several defensive line assistants including Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, showing off heavy hands and impressive power out of his stance as well as solid athleticism and balance in bag drills.

You can find AllGators' best photos from Florida's pro day below.

Florida Gators Pro Day 2022 Zach Goodall Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter Zach Goodall Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam Zach Goodall Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Zach Goodall Florida Gators running backs Malik Davis (left) and Dameon Pierce (right) Zach Goodall Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter Zach Goodall Former Florida Gators long snapper Bett DioGuardi Zach Goodall Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Bucker (left) and Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter (Right) Zach Goodall Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam Zach Goodall Florida Gators running back Malik Davis Zach Goodall Florida Gators kicker Jace Christmann Zach Goodall Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam

