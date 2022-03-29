Florida Gators 2022 Pro Day Highlights and Photos
Photo: Brentson Buckner (left) and Zachary Carter (right); Credit: Zach Goodall
With bowl games, the NFL Combine and pro day now in the rearview mirror, the Florida Gators' crop of pro prospects now await the 2022 NFL Draft scheduled for April 28-30 with careers in football on the not-so-distant horizon.
In the video above, you can find highlights from Florida's pro day event on Monday. Cornerback Kaiir Elam, running back Malik Davis and defensive lineman Zachary Carter stood out in particular, while running back Dameon Pierce, offensive tackle Jean Delance and linebacker Lacedrick Brunson can also be seen participating in drills in the video as well.
While athletic testing results, which can be found here, were a bit hit-or-miss, the most impressive performance of the day belonged to Elam during positional drills. After wowing scouts with a 37.5-inch vertical jump, Elam had a flawless showing in defensive back footwork drills where he displayed his hip fluidity, ability to press, a knack for making plays on the ball and general coverage skills.
Read More
Carter also worked extensively with several defensive line assistants including Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, showing off heavy hands and impressive power out of his stance as well as solid athleticism and balance in bag drills.
You can find AllGators' best photos from Florida's pro day below.
Florida Gators Pro Day 2022
Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter
Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators running backs Malik Davis (left) and Dameon Pierce (right)
Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter
Former Florida Gators long snapper Bett DioGuardi
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Bucker (left) and Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter (Right)
Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam
Florida Gators running back Malik Davis
Florida Gators kicker Jace Christmann
Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam
Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.