Photo: Max Brown; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida quarterback Max Brown has joined the Gators baseball team, according to the official team roster released on Thursday.

Brown, a freshman who signed with UF out of Tulsa (Okla.) Lincoln Christian last February, is listed as an outfielder who bats and throws right-handed. He is slated to wear No. 66 for Gators baseball.

While he made his way to Gainesville as an under-the-radar evaluation by then-new head coach Billy Napier, Brown's background is primarily on the diamond as he picked up football during his junior year of high school.

Brown was considered the No. 3 shortstop and No. 10 overall player in Oklahoma in the 2022 recruiting class by Perfect Game, as well as the No. 157 shortstop and No. 500 overall prospect in the country. The same outlet named Brown to its 2022 Preseason First Team for the All-West Region.

His athleticism and arm strength — he's credited with an 85-mile-per-hour fastball velocity by Perfect Game — led Brown to play quarterback as a junior and senior for the Bulldogs. He produced a whopping 4,416 passing yards, 68 passing touchdowns and 33 rushing touchdowns in 27 games.

Brown, who did not appear in a game for Florida football in 2022, could be in a position to rise up the Gators' quarterback depth chart as a redshirt freshman.

Following the departures of 2022 starter Anthony Richardson to the NFL Draft and dismissed backup Jalen Kitna due to his November arrest, UF only has Brown, Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz and reserve Jack Miller III as scholarship passers on its current roster.

Notably, prized 2023 quarterback signee Jaden Rashada has yet to enroll at Florida. He was expected to on Monday.

