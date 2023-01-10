QB Jaden Rashada Yet to Enroll at Florida

Photo: Jaden Rashada; Credit: Brian Smith

Pittsburg (Calif.) High quarterback and the Gators' top signee of the 2023 recruiting class, Jaden Rashada has yet to enroll at the University of Florida, multiple sources told All Gators on Tuesday.

Rashada appears in UF's student directory but does not have a class schedule, nor does he possess a student email address as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, All Gators has learned.

Rashada was expected to "come right over" to UF following his performance in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 3, head coach Billy Napier said on Dec. 21. That did not come to fruition as Rashada did not partake in move-in day with fellow signees on Jan. 8 and has yet to begin taking classes.

Jacob Rudner of 247Sports reported on Tuesday that one source said Rashada would arrive on campus "this week" while others did not offer clarity regarding the situation.

A former Miami Hurricanes commit, Rashada shocked the recruiting landscape on Nov. 11 by flipping his pledge to Florida in the middle of the night. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal-caller detailed his change in course from Miami to Florida on Dec. 29 at the All-America Game media day.

"It was true, you know, that there was always a spot in my heart for Florida and that never went away," Rashada said. "I just had to re-evaluate some things. And I think what helped a lot too was seeing the quarterback position throughout the season, as well, and the positions that they put their quarterbacks in. That also was a big factor."

Napier commended Rashada as a signal-caller and for his character upon his signing with Florida in December, sharing his excitement to coach the nation's No. 3 quarterback prospect in the class of 2023 (according to the SI99).

"Can't compliment Jaden enough relative to who he is as a person, as a leader, his character," Napier said of Rashada during the early signing period. "Jaden is a guy who came here and fell in love with the University of Florida and really connected with a lot of people here. It was sincere.

"One of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the country. I think the ball really jumps out of his hand. He's a junkie. He loves the game. He's all about the work. I think he's got a good sturdy frame that we can add weight to. Just been very impressed with his approach. Certainly excited he's going to be here in January."

Until Rashada enters the fold officially, Florida heads into the offseason with Wisconsin transfer and rising fifth-year senior Graham Mertz, fourth-year redshirt sophomore Jack Miller III and redshirt freshman Max Brown as scholarship members of its quarterback room.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.