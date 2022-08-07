Gators RB Nay'Quan Wright: 'This Might Be My Best Year'

Photo: Nay'Quan Wright; Credit: Zach Goodall

It wasn't an easy end to the 2021 season for Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright. No, suffering a fractured ankle during the team's 24-21 victory over the Florida State Seminoles wasn't part of the plan for Wright to finish up his third year with the program.

Still, those were the cards he was dealt, and coming to the realization after seeing the X-ray, understanding that he needed to now have surgery to properly heal his broken ankle, wasn't necessarily easy.

But, Wright took it the best way he could, always believing that he would come back 100 percent.

“Honestly just a blessing. I just thank God that I’ll be able to go out there and compete with my teammates," Wright said during media availabilities on Friday.

"It’s been a long process for me. I’ve been through it but very different for me. One, because like I said before, [the] new coaching staff came in and I just wanted to show those guys what I could do, and I was limited to that. It’s definitely a blessing. I still have a ways to go myself. Definitely, a blessing to be back, though."

Wright has played with the team as part of a three-headed rotation over the past couple of seasons at UF, playing behind both Dameon Pierce, now with the Houston Texans and Malik Davis, now with the Dallas Cowboys.

His opportunities didn't come too often, running the football just 142 times in his career for 563 yards and three touchdowns. He's also put up 34 receptions for 402 yards and an additional score.

Coming back from the fractured ankle won't be an easy task, but Wright is on his way to being ready. Still, he continued to tell the staff that he was ready even during spring when he really wasn't 100 percent himself at the time.

“I’m kind of a guy of faith, so even when it’s looking crazy, I always believe. Back in the spring, I felt I was 100 [percent], you know what I mean, and I wasn’t a 100. I just always try to control my thoughts and always keep it positive," he said.

"I was always saying like, ‘I’m a 100. I feel good.’ I’d tell the coaches I’m ready to go right now. I wasn’t but I’m telling them that and telling myself that. Now that I’ve actually been out there with them, I feel pretty fine."

Wright feels he will be ready for Sept. 3 when the Gators take on the Utah Utes coming into Gainesville.

Head coach Billy Napier says that Wright is "on schedule," indicating that he is one of the players that he respects the most on his roster, noting his integrity and consistency in the attitude he brings day-in-and-day-out.

"His actions match up with his words. He’s a proven player," Napier said on Friday.

"He’s been productive in a game setting here. This place means something to him. He cares about his teammates. Nay’Quan’s one of the players on our team who has a voice, who does have impact.

"Certainly for him to get healthy and have an opportunity and be effective on the field and produce on the field is really healthy for our team."

Moving forward, Wright is excited to show everyone just what he has to offer. When asked about one of the better drives in his career, against Alabama last year where he almost individually moved the Gators down the field,, Wright indicated that he still has so much more to prove.

During the contest, Wright ran for 58 yards on seven carries (8.3 yards per attempt) and caught a pass for 19 yards.

"I just took advantage of the opportunity," Wright remarked. "I feel like this year is going to be a way better year. This might be my best year.”

