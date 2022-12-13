Gators WR Room Growing Healthy in Time to Succor Jack Miller in First Start

Photo: Xzavier Henderson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

A lot has changed for the Gators following the 2022 season finale in Tallahassee, Fla., on Nov. 25. especially when it comes to personnel. 11 transfer portal-goers and six draft entries have been added to the eight prior departures (including the dismissal of linebacker Brenton Cox Jr.) to deplete the roster for the final contests of the year.

Of that bunch, the leader of the offense, quarterback Anthony Richardson, leader of the defense, linebacker Ventrell Miller, and an All-American leader on the offensive line, right guard O’Cyrus Torrence, have declared for the draft and elected to skip the bowl game in preparation.

However, just as time took away key members, it has also done what it does best: heal. In the past few weeks, the Gators have started to grow healthy in preparation for Oregon State.

An area that significantly benefitted from what will be 22 days between live action is the wide receiver unit, as head coach Billy Napier mentioned on Thursday.

“It’s good to see all those guys back being able to participate," Napier said. "That group is a lot healthier than the last time we played. It’s good to see those guys back and a smile on their face, moving around and participating in practice.”

In the final stretch of the season, the Gators struggled to maintain talent on the field. With the likes of Justin Shorter, Xzavier Henderson, Ja'Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman missing games to dye their respective injuries — including collectively at FSU — Keary Colbert’s unit was forced to lean on Ricky Pearsall and an influx of inexperience in the room.

The unit sufficed under the leadership of Richardson due to a spurt of excellence from Pearsall but failed to showcase room for sustainability as no other wideout caught a pass in the contest.

Losing Justin Shorter to the NFL Draft and Daejon Reynolds to the transfer portal, the thin unit displayed a need for reinforcements, especially with Jack Miller III slated to earn his first career start at the collegiate level.

Luckily for them, they’re getting healthier as time ticks closer to the final appearance of the season.

“Henderson, Fraziars, Bowman, all three [were] able to participate today,” Napier said on Thursday. “Still working on Burke. Burke was modified a little bit today. We anticipate getting him back.”

Gators star running back Montrell Johnson, who will be leaned on heavily to alleviate some of the pressure put on Miller’s shoulders in his Florida debut, shared his confidence in Miller to perform at a high level for Florida when his number is called on Saturday.

“It’s an opportunity to show that he can get the job done," Johnson noted, "and that he’s a very capable quarterback and a quarterback that’s able to start and lead the team.”

However, that endeavor grows easier when the right pieces are around him.

“I'm glad to see some guys come back, like Henderson," Johnson said. "He didn't play like the few last games of the season. I'm glad to see him come back for the bowl game and make some plays. But yeah, those receivers, they're doing a great job of just catching those balls and making Jack comfortable.”

The Gators will travel to Las Vegas on Tuesday with just four days to put the finishing touches on their preparation. The wide receivers' health and Miller’s progression of timing with his weapons will be areas of monitor heading into the contest on Saturday afternoon.

