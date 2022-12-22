Defensive lineman Caleb Banks' transfer from Louisville to Florida was made official on Wednesday as he was named among the Gators' 22 early signing period additions to UF's 2023 roster.

A rising redshirt sophomore, Banks maintains three seasons of college eligibility to utilize at Florida.

Banks, a native of Southfield, Mich., was considered a consensus three-star prospect in the class of 2021. At the time, he opted to sign with Louisville over offers from Arizona State — where he was at one point committed — Tennessee, Michigan State, Michigan and Pittsburgh, among others.

He entered the portal officially on Dec. 5 and earned at least 12 scholarship offers from various programs within 72 hours, quickly emerging as one of the top transfers available in the nation.

Banks is listed at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds on Florida's signing day release. The towering trench monster appeared in six games for Louisville during the 2022 season, recording just two total tackles — one of those being for loss — a sack, a forced fumble and three quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus) across all of 38 defensive snaps.

He is expected to take on a meaningful role in Florida's defense rather immediately considering the team's lack of depth on the defensive line entering 2023.

Additionally, Florida signed defensive linemen Kelby Collins, Gavin Hill, Kamran James and Will Norman from the high school ranks on Wednesday.

