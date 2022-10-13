The Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier continue to prove that they have what it takes to recruit at a high level in Gainesville. The latest example of that comes from securing the commitment of safety Bryce Thornton from Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton, who announced his pledge on Thursday afternoon.

Thornton, a Georgia legacy whose father played for the Bulldogs in the early 2000s, was no stranger to UF's campus, making his way down for a visit four times over the course of six months leading up to his commitment.

While Thornton’s ranking as the nation's No. 46 safety per the On3 Sports consensus might not scream elite, his offer list says otherwise. With programs like Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas and many others vying for his commitment, Thornton had no shortage of options to choose from before deciding to take his talents to Gainesville (Fla.), ultimately choosing the Gators over the Crimson Tide.

The ball-hawking DB from the Peach State falls right in line with Napier’s recruiting strategy to prioritize prospects in UF’s “backyard” and work mostly within a 500-mile radius of Gainesville.

“Our approach is going to be inside-out, there's no question," Napier said in August. "I think history would indicate that when Florida has a really good football team, it starts right here in our backyard and works out. So that's the approach that we will take and certainly with the '23 group, which we've already started on, that will be the mentality for sure.”

In a recruitment that came down to the Gators and recruiting juggernaut Alabama, it looks as though the UF staff's continued contact with Thornton pushed them over the edge.

"I feel like Florida [is] coming a little bit harder," Thornton told All Gators in September. "I [have] just been talking to Florida more."

Thornton joins an extremely impressive defensive back class that includes Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange's Jordan Castell, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola's Ja'Keem Jackson, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail's Sharif Denson and Sharpsburg (Ga.) Trinity Christian's Aaron Gates.

