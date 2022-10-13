Scouting Report: Gators DB Commit Bryce Thornton

The Florida Gators continue to load up at the defensive back position in the 2023 class. The latest addition, Bryce Thornton from Milton (Ga.), is a bit undersized when talking about modern-day defensive backs, as the wave seems to be prioritizing players that are 6-foot-plus at the position.

But don’t let his size fool you, Thornton is an absolute baller that plays the position at an extremely high level with production to show for it. All Gators looked at Thornton's film to give a more in-depth report on this uber-talented DB.

Scouting Report

Thornton has only appeared in three of Milton's six games this season due to an injury, so we've evaluated the tape provided from his junior season.

Over the last few years, the Gators have struggled at being able to take the ball away from opponents, specifically in the passing game. UF's defense has begun to turn that around under defensive coordinator Patrick Toney with 18 takeaways including eight fourth-down stops.

Thornton is sure to help continue this positive trend as he displays excellent ball skills in the first few clips on his tape, immediately intercepting three passes and returning two of them for touchdowns of over 75 yards.

As a free safety, Thornton shows great instincts reading the quarterback’s eyes and impressive range to get from either one side of the field to the other or downhill to break on the football. In man coverage, he looks to have adequate hip mobility to be able to turn and run with the receiver in man coverage. This combination of skills has led to nine interceptions and 30 pass breakups in his career.

Though he is a bit undersized as mentioned before, listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Thornton makes his presence known against the run or attacking short-field passes. He does a grab job of running the alley, delivering a punishing blow, wrapping up and driving through the tackle, something you don’t see too much anymore as prospects are often looking for the highlight reel hit.

While interceptions will get fans excited and are certainly the “sexy” play of the two, the part of Thornton’s film that was most impressive was his tackling. He is an extremely sure tackler, always making sure to wrap up the offensive player, securing the tackle before trying to rip the ball out or force a turnover.

Thornton does a great job of bringing his feet to the impact point and exploding his hips through the tackle, and because of that, he is able to deliver some jarring hits sometimes, dislodging the ball carrier from the football.

During his junior season, Thornton racked up an impressive 93 tackles, 12 pass breakups, five interceptions and two forced fumbles in 15 games. It is important to note that Thornton plays in class 7A, which is the highest classification of high school football in the state of Georgia, and his Milton squad made it to the state championship last season. Thornton was a big part of what got the Eagles there.

