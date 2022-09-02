The Florida Gators will take on the No. 7 Utah Utes in front of a sellout crowd, with a significant number of those seats filled by recruits, their family members and friends.

The Gators will host 39 recruits this weekend for head coach Billy Napier's tenure-opening game in The Swamp. From a mix of prospects sharing their upcoming visit on social media, confirming with numerous others and checking in with All Gators' sources, we've compiled the list of visitors below.

2023 Prospects

These first three prospects were named among Sports Illustrated Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.'s top 10 visits across college football for Week 1, which are outlined here.

CB Cormani McClain, Lakeland (Fla.) – No. 1 CB, No. 2 overall on SI99

The top cornerback in the SI99 rankings will kick off his game visits with a trip to the campus he often refers to as "home" in Gainesville. Not only has the new staff at Florida been heavily on McClain's trail, especially under cornerback guru Corey Raymond, but the visiting Utes also have connections to McClain with his former prep teammate, Jaylon Glover, preparing to make his collegiate debut. Alabama, Georgia, Miami and others are steadily watching McClain between now and when he signs a National Letter of Intent in December, at the earliest, so an on-field impression in Gainesville could provide more clarity on how the new staff works with the secondary altogether. The Gators also got McClain's last unofficial visit, when he was in town for the Friday Night Lights camp to wrap up the offseason at the end of July, after hosting him for the spring game in April.

CB Dijon Johnson, Wharton (Fla.) – consensus top 100 prospect

"A former Ohio State commitment out of Tampa (Fla.) Wharton, Johnson has become a frequent visitor in Gainesville ahead of making a final collegiate decision. While Georgia, Alabama and Miami sent him official offer letters in August, this race has appeared to be leaning blue and orange for some time. Can the new coaching staff in Gainesville close against that list of contenders, though? Johnson will be a case study in that regard as he looks for an option closer to home to play college football. After his senior season debut last week, Johnson admitted the Gator staff was recruiting him the hardest of the bunch." "It's in my home state, man," Johnson said. "Why not do it big in your home state?"

OT Caleb Lomu, Highland (Az.) – consensus four-star

"Napier's staff in Gainesville has kicked off the 2023 cycle with a top-10 type of class, with impressive hauls at wide receiver, along the defensive front and in the secondary already verbally committed. The holes in the group remain along the offensive line, which is why a Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland offensive tackle talent making a cross-country trek to see the opener at The Swamp is a big deal. Lomu is one of the late risers at the position in the class of 2023, from a national angle, picking up summer offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Auburn. The Pac-12 had been steady on him prior, and he took official visits to Arizona, Utah and Cal on consecutive June weekends. Lomu confirmed to SI that the Florida trip is an unofficial visit, however."

RB Cedric Baxter Jr., Edgewater (Fla.) – No. 1 RB, No. 21 overall on SI99

DL commit Kelby Collins, Gardendale (Ala.) – consensus top 100 prospect

Safety commit Jordan Castell, West Orange (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

CB commit Sharif Denson, Bartram Trail (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

CB commit Ja’Keem Jackson, Osceola (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

EDGE commit Isaiah Nixon, Lakewood (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

QB commit Marcus Stokes, Nease (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

LB commit Jaden Robinson, Columbia (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

RB commit Treyaun Webb, Trinity Christian (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

OT commit Bryce Lovett, Rockledge (Fla.) – consensus three-star prospect

WR commit Tyree Patterson, Eustis (Fla.) – consensus three-star prospect

DB Ahman Covington (PWO commit), Bradford (Fla.)

WR Brian Green Jr. (PWO offer), Orange Park (Fla.)

2024 Prospects

CB Charles Lester III, Riverview (Fla.) – consensus top 25 prospect

Safety Jaylen Heyward, Rockledge (Fla.) – consensus top 50 prospect

RB Stacy Gage, Wharton (Fla.) – consensus top 100 prospect

LB commit Myles Graham, Woodward Academy (Ga.) – consensus top 100 prospect

WR James Randle, Mainland (Fla.) – consensus top 100 prospect

RB Chauncey Bowens, The Benjamin School (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

RB Anthony Carrie, Carrollwood Day (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

WR DayDay Farmer (no offer), Cocoa (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

Safety Kensley Faustin (no offer), Naples (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

CB Tavoy Feagin, Carrollwood Day (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

Safety Brandon Jacobs, Evans (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

TE Michael Smith, Calvary Day (Ga.) – consensus four-star prospect

IOL Eddy Pierre-Louis, Tampa Catholic (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

Safety Brayshon Williams, Lakeland (Fla.) – consensus four-star prospect

QB Jakhari Williams (no offer), First Presbyterian Day (Ga.) – consensus four-star prospect

DL Kendall Jackson, Buchholz (Fla.) – consensus three-star prospect

QB Davi Belfort (recently reclassified from 2025), Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

2025 Prospects

ATH Vernell Brown III, Wildwood (Fla.)

QB Antwann Hill, Houston County (Ga.)

WR Koby Howard, Pensacola Catholic (Fla.)

QB Colin Hurley, Trinity Christian (Fla.)

OL Peyton Joseph, Peach County (Ga.)

RB Taevion Swint, Osceola (Fla.)

