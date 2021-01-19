Florida Gators Preferred Walk-On Kicker Enters Transfer Portal

Down one, up one, down one. Shortly following Evan McPherson's declaration for the NFL Draft and the acquisition of Mississippi State's Jace Christmann, Florida Gators kicker Zack Sessa has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Sessa transferred to Florida a year ago from Georgia Southern and did not appear in a game for the Gators. Florida went with Chris Howard at kicker in McPherson's place at times during the 2020 season, who went 2-of-2 on field goals and 5-of-5 on extra-point attempts.

Christmann and Howard will compete to replace McPherson in 2020. Although Howard has been around for some time, Christmann was identified as a walk-on by Dan Mullen and his Bulldogs coaching staff in 2016. He went on to become the most accurate kicker in Mississippi State history, going 32-of-40 on field goals and 127-128 on extra points.

Sessa joins punter Jacob Finn in entering the transfer portal this offseason.