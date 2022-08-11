Report: Gators WR Ricky Pearsall 'Day-to-Day' With Foot Injury

Photo: Ricky Pearsall; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators are surely breathing a sigh of relief on Thursday morning.

Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is considered "day-to-day" while recovering from two bone bruises on the metatarsal in his foot, according to Jacob Rudner of 247Sports, which the former Arizona State transfer suffered in practice on Tuesday.

Rudner reported that medical testing conducted Wednesday revealed Pearsall avoided major bone damage as well as any ligament injuries, and that the junior pass-catcher will be able to return to practice once Florida's coaching staff is comfortable allowing him to do so.

The "day-to-day" label for Pearsall's injury is seemingly miraculous. According to numerous studies including one from the University of Rochester Medical Center, most bone bruises "slowly heal over 1 to 2 months," if not longer depending on the size of the bruise, with the recommendation of limiting weight being placed on the bone while recovering.

URMC's reporting specifically states that someone nursing a bone bruise "may not be able to return to sports activities for weeks or months."

Still, the idea that Pearsall could be back in action prior to the Gators' season-opening game against Utah on Sept. 3 is certainly a positive one.

Florida's transfer portal acquisition of Pearsall in May stood out as one of the most critical roster moves new head coach Billy Napier made throughout his first offseason in charge.

It became clear in spring camp that the Gators were in need of speed and the ability to separate at the wide receiver position to pair with the team's vast arsenal of possession and big-bodied receivers. Based on his early performances in fall practices, Pearsall offers the program exactly the type of shifty pass-catcher it was looking for.

In three seasons at Arizona State, Pearsall posted 61 receptions for 794 yards and five touchdowns, posting career highs in receptions (48), yards (580) and touchdowns (four) in 2021.

