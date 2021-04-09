Florida Gators Add Tyson Summers to Staff as Analyst

The Florida Gators have added Tyson Summers to their football staff as an analyst, as reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Summers most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Colorado from 2019-20. Before that, Summers spent one year as a quality control coordinator for Georgia after a two-year stint as head coach at Georgia Southern, where he compiled a 5-13 record.

The 40-year-old, Tifton, Ga. native has a total of 19 years of coaching experience, primarily on the defensive side of the ball given his time as a coordinator and a position coach in the secondary. He also has a year under his belt as a co-special teams coordinator.

Summers played linebacker at Presbyterian College in South Carolina from 1998-2001, and began his coaching career in the high school ranks immediately after his graduation.

Florida often utilizes analysts to assist the coaching staff on the opposite side of the ball from where they have experience coaching. Most notably, former UF defensive analyst Garrick McGee was hired last year after a long career coaching quarterbacks and coordinating offenses. After one season of helping Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham prepare gameplans and study opposing offenses, McGee was promoted to quarterbacks coach for UF.

With that being said, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Summers work with head coach Dan Mullen and Florida's offensive coaching staff moving forward, in order to prepare for the intricacies of defenses the team sees week in and week out throughout the 2021 season and beyond.