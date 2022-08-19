Reports: Gators QB Jack Miller III Undergoes Thumb Surgery

Photo: Jack Miller III; Credit: Alex Shepherd, AllGators.com

Florida Gators redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Miller III underwent surgery on his right thumb on Wednesday that has ruled UF's primary backup passer, behind starter Anthony Richardson, out for an uncertain period of time. according to Graham Hall of Swamp247.

The news of Miller's surgery was first reported by Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

Miller, whose thumb injury resides in his throwing hand, was not observed participating in Florida's fall camp by AllGators over the last two practices.

He isn't the only scholarship quarterback to have missed practice this fall as redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna did not participate in practices four through 11 following a minor knee procedure. Kitna made his return to the practice field on Wednesday and threw passes during the media viewing period, but it is unclear if he participated in team drills afterward.

Gators head coach Billy Napier commended Miller, who transferred to Florida from Ohio State in January, for his performance in practices earlier this month when asked about UF's quarterback depth in a fall camp press conference.

“Jack Miller also has done extremely well. Very pleased with Jack," Napier said last Tuesday, Aug. 9. "Yesterday in particular, we gave him a few reps with the first group just as a healthy experience for him. I thought he did some really good things.

"You know, in this setting, at quarterback, you're dependent on the players around you know, the offensive line, the tight ends and running backs, receivers. Jack's very capable and I would say this going all the way back to spring. He's moved our team.”

Should Kitna's availability be limited moving forward, understanding that Miller will not be available for the foreseeable future, the Gators will have no other scholarship option as depth behind Richardson at quarterback beyond true freshman Max Brown.

Brown, who was evaluated by Napier's UF coaching staff before signing with the program in February, is a former baseball player who only played football over his final two years of high school. Napier has expressed, however, that the team is high on his potential.

"I think Max when you turn the tape on, you can immediately see the baseball background," Napier said of Brown on Feb. 2. "The off-platform throws. Really a natural thrower. A guy that is projected to be kind of a middle-round draft pick in baseball.

"He was 6-foot-1 and a half, 200 pounds on his visit. Dad played receiver in the National Football League. Really a good-looking athlete. We think he has upside. He just started playing quarterback two years ago. And a good runner. The guy can make some plays with his feet."

Kyle Engel and Jack Anders, both redshirt sophomores, joined the team as walk-ons in 2019, although Napier shared on Aug. 9 that Engel was awarded scholarships for the spring and summer 2022 semesters as a result of his progress in the offseason program.

"He’s provided some depth there and really has a good understanding," Napier said of Engel. "A smart, intelligent player that's got character and that brings a lot to our team and locker room."

