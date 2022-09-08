Gators WR Ricky Pearsall Making Anthony Richardson's Job Easier

Photo: Ricky Pearsall; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall showed no signs of rust in his debut with the Gators in Week 1, despite the fact that he transferred into the program halfway through the offseason and missed a sizeable portion of his introductory set of practices due to a foot injury during August.

"It was really unfortunate because I wanted to be out there with my guys," Pearsall said about his preseason injury on Wednesday. "I just got here and I want to show everybody what I got. And I felt like I was only there for a few days and I couldn't really show everybody what I got."

It didn't take long for Pearsall to prove his worth once he recovered from the wound, though. In fact, you may have confused him for a seasoned vet with the Gators if you first learned about the former Arizona State receiver on Saturday night.

Pearsall hauled in four of five targets against Utah in Week 1, accounting for a team-high 67 yards and 16.8 yards per grab. He was a consistent threat down and in between the seams, displaying a great feel for zone openings and strong hands when the ball came his way.

"We’re excited about Ricky," head coach Billy Napier said regarding Pearsall on Wednesday. "He certainly proved his work and dependability last week.

"What stands out to me about Ricky is he’s a very skilled player. I think he’s skilled at the line of scrimmage, at the top of the route. He’s got really good ball skills. He’s got a really unique quickness and acceleration. I think he’s got a little creativity. The guy’s been running routes a long time and we needed a player like that, who’s got some run after the catch and some quickness. I think he’s a unique player in the slot who presents a mismatch."

The Gators acquired Pearsall from the transfer portal in May, understanding their need to add speed and playmaking abilities after the catch to the wide receiver room. He emerged as a weapon for the Sun Devils' offense in 2021, hauling in 48 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns with an additional 44 yards and a score on the ground.

Gators WR Ricky Pearsall catches a pass from QB Anthony Richardson against Utah. Alex Shepherd

Pearsall's presence in the Gators' offense has already paid dividends for early Heisman candidate, quarterback Anthony Richardson. Despite Pearsall's time missed in fall camp, Napier believes the tandem has already developed a synergy similar to Richardson's comfort level with the rest of Florida's pass-catchers.

“He definitely makes it easier for me. He knows how to get open and knows how to run good routes. I’m glad he can catch the ball," Richardson said with a laugh after Saturday's win. "The way he does things is going to help get other guys. I’m glad Ricky was able to do what he did today. I’m looking forward to more games with him.”

Pearsall refused to fall behind while sidelined in fall camp, which certainly helped him to click with Richardson in Week 1. He made note of his use of the JUGS machine, which reporters observed him utilizing during media availability sessions outside of practices this fall. Pearsall stated that he catches 100 passes in a row each time he uses the machine, twice a day, restarting his count whenever he drops a ball.

This is part of Pearsall's process in order to improve his game on a daily basis. It also prepares him for the power behind the passes Richardson tosses, he claimed.

“Just repetition, to be honest. Going out there every day with the same mindset that I'm going to get better at something," Pearsall explained. "I think that's something that is necessary for a receiver to have: To go out in a day and knowing exactly where you’re going to get better at that day. I think I’ve stacked days on days of doing stuff and just developed."

Now back to full health, Pearsall will continue stacking game days with the quarterback that drew him to Florida from the transfer portal. His creativity, as Napier noted, should lead to ample playmaking opportunities on the receiving end of Richardson's passes, whether he's targeted down the field or underneath and given the chance to wiggle his way out of traffic.

Pearsall trusts, either way, that Richardson will put the ball in a position for him to make a play, which should happen in abundance this season.

"It’s a blessing to have a quarterback like that. That was actually another reason why I came here," Pearsall remarked. "We talked a lot before I got here and I had full trust in him and he had a lot of good things to say. I believed everything that was being said and all the sting that was coming behind him, you know what I mean?

"He's a tremendous athlete [who] can throw the ball. Everything you want in a quarterback, he has."

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.