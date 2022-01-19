Report: Gators Set to Hire Former Oklahoma Sooners OL Ty Darlington

The Florida Gators are set to hire a young, up-and-coming Oklahoma Sooners assistant in former OL Ty Darlington.

The Florida Gators have already built a decently sized on-field staff under new head coach Billy Napier, and it appears that staff will continue to grow after reporters surfaced via The Athletic's Bruce Feldman of Oklahoma Sooners assistant Ty Darlington leaving to join Napier's staff.

Feldman states that Darlington will join the staff as a quality control coach. The former Sooners star offensive lineman had become an integral member of the Sooners' staff, helping in various areas, including the quarterback position.

After spending four seasons (2012-15) at Oklahoma, where he earned the 2014 Danny Wuerffel Trophy, Darlington would go undrafted, signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent, but wasn't able to make the team.

He'd retire from playing football shortly thereafter, joining the Sooners yet again as an offensive analyst from 2017-19 before becoming a graduate assistant from 2020-21.

Darlington worked with quarterbacks during his stint with the Sooners under former Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley, while also doing the same prior to the program's Alamo Bowl game against Oregon under interim HC Bob Stoops.

Shortly prior to reports surfacing of Darlington's new gig at Florida, he would take to Twitter to say his goodbyes to the Sooners and its fanbase, noting that he will be a "Sooner for life."

“I am so incredibly blessed to have been a Sooner, and I will be a Sooner for the rest of my life! For the last 10 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve this University as a player and as a coach," he wrote.

"This chapter at the University of Oklahoma is coming to a close, but what a ride it has been! I will be leaving to pursue opportunities elsewhere, but I will be a Sooner for life!”

Darlington's transition to Florida makes sense as he grew up nearby in Apopka (Fla), and now he will return to the state, working with a new program and presumably an expanded role.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.