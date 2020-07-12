Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: Cornerback Jahari Rogers

Jahari Rogers, Cornerback

School: Arlington High School (Arlington, Tx.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four stars, No. 7 CB, No. 11 state, No. 86 national

Recruitment History:

As one of the most highly sought-after cornerbacks in the country during the 2020 recruiting cycle, Gators cornerback Jahari Rogers had plenty of top-tier programs vying for his talents.

Rogers received an offer from the university in January of the same year immediately following an unofficial visit. Rogers would visit one other time before deciding to commit to the university in July 2019, and eventually sign with the team during early signing day on December 18th.

Shortly prior to the 18th, Gators head coach Dan Mullen visited with the young cornerback.

Rogers chose the Gators despite being recruited by teams such as Texas, Arkansas and Alabama. A four-star cornerback according to 247Sports Composite, Rogers was the 11th ranked recruit in Texas, No. 7 ranked cornerback in 2020 and the 86th-ranked overall recruit in the country.

The lanky cornerback would be the top-rated cornerback of the Gators' 2020 signing class, which includes Ethan Pouncey, Avery Helm, Mordecai McDaniel and Fenley Graham.

Rogers was recruited by Gators cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray and linebackers coach Christian Robinson, earning the two top-recruiters' favor during his process. Rogers ultimately decided he did want to play in the SEC, joining a team that has produced some of the best defensive backs in the country, including ninth-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars).

In speaking with The Star Tribune following his commitment, Rogers said the university simply "felt like home."

“I kind of knew after my official visit. It felt like home and the coaching staff was great. They made it feel like someplace I wanted to be,” Rogers said via The Star Tribune. “I think it was the best fit to help me get better as a player and a place where the coaches could get me to where I wanted to be at the next level.”

Long-Term Outlook:

At 6-foot-0, 170 pounds while in high school, Rogers is a long, lanky cornerback that knows how to use his size to his advantage.

While Rogers will play cornerback for the Gators, he played multiple positions at Arlington including quarterback, wide receiver and, of course, defensive back. A highly-skilled athlete, Rogers will certainly translate nicely to the Gators' defensive backfield, likely playing boundary cornerback in Todd Grantham's press-man scheme. At The Opening regional and finals last year, Rogers clocked a 4.58-second 40 yard dash and 34-inch vertical jump.

At Arlington, Rogers could oftentimes be seen beating his man to the point of attack, shedding off any blockers on his way to run support, something which typically is seen later in a player's career, especially at boundary cornerback.

While he is not the most polished player, due to his late switch to cornerback during high school, Rogers still possesses all of the traits you'd like to see in a cornerback, including having an eye for the football.

Due to how deep the Gators' defensive backs room is, it might take some time for Rogers to see the field - however, he could at some point this season, given that he enrolled at the university early and was able to get a bit of a leg up on his potential competition. Regardless, as a boundary cornerback, he will surely become an asset down the road.

In all, the Gators have a sure-fire defensive back enrolled and ready to play significant snaps as he matures and carves out his own niche within the Gators' defense.