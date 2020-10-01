Will Muschamp is coming back to town.

Each week, we'll interview the publisher of the corresponding Sports Illustrated site for the Florida Gators' upcoming opponent, or another member of that team's beat. This week, we are joined by Chaunte'l Powell, the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-GamecockDigest, covering South Carolina athletics.

In Dan Mullen's third showdown as Florida's head coach with the Gators' former lead man, we shouldn't expect the same offensive fireworks like in last week's Florida vs. Ole Miss contest. UF's offense put the nation on notice against the Rebels, yes, but South Carolina's offense, while solid, doesn't come close to Ole Miss' in terms of explosiveness and mobility at quarterback.

Muschamp also prides himself on a stingy defense and that could be seen the last time these programs met, albeit 2019's game was in the rain. South Carolina held the lead, or the game was tied, for the first three quarters of action between the two squads a year ago, keeping the Gators to 17 points until just under 10 minutes left in the game. Florida posted only 157 yards offensively and had punted four times by halftime.

Florida should win this game, but it might not be easy. Let's get to learn more about the competition!

Q & A with Chaunte'l Powell of SI's GamecockDigest

1. What led to Will Muschamp's decision to start Collin Hill over Ryan Hilinski at quarterback and how did Hill look in his first game for South Carolina? As he shakes off rust, what is to be expected of him in Mike Bobo's offense in the SEC?

Chaunte'l Powell: Consistency has been the theme for evaluating each position and quarterback was no exception. The grad transfer was a great presence in the locker room according to teammates and coaches. Hill had a solid SEC showing against Tennessee moving the offense downfield and for the most part putting his receivers in position to make plays. They are expecting him to continue making the right reads and accurate passes as the run game continues to find its footing.

2. Slot receiver Shi Smith started his season off with a bang and seems to have solid chemistry with Hill. How is Bobo utilizing him and who else is a threat with the ball in their hands?

CP: Smith has been backing up the NFL talents Deebo Samuels and Bryan Edwards and is ready to embrace his role as WR1 during his senior year. Will Muschamp said he had the hot hand against Tennessee and he was comfortable letting the offense run through him.

South Carolina has a few other receivers that can make plays if given the opportunity such as Xavier Legette, Rico Powers and Dakereon Joyner. They are also counting on tight end Nick Muse to be a playmaker for them.

3. How have the Gamecocks gone about replacing defensive tackle (and 2020 first-round pick) Javon Kinlaw?

CP: Replacing Javon Kinlaw has been no small task, but a number of players have stepped up on the defensive line. One such player, in particular, being Kingsley "JJ" Enagbare, who had nine tackles and two sacks against Tennessee

4. Dan Mullen said the South Carolina defense has some long athletes that he believes stand a chance against Kyle Pitts. Do you agree? As a whole how did the defense look against South Carolina?

CP: South Carolina believes their defense can hang with anyone in the SEC this year, but to do that they'll have to remain disciplined and aggressive. Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano was able to get some looks to start the game, but then the Gamecocks were able to pressure him and cut down his clean pocket throws.

This will take the pressure off younger members of the secondary like Jammie Robinson, who was picked on a few times last week, but held his own overall. Israel Mukuamu is day-to-day with a groin injury, but Muschamp said he was moving well at practice earlier this week.

5. What was Muschamp thinking by kicking a field goal, down seven with 3:16 left against Tennessee? And it's obviously early but what is the feeling regarding his job security if it's a rough fifth season in charge?

CP: Muschamp was betting on his defense to give them a chance to win and they did. The Gamecock defense forced the punt with about 90 seconds left and depending on the position after the return, they had a chance to bring it home given how well the offense had been clicking. Unfortunately, a snafu on special teams killed the drive before it even started.

Gamecock fans weren't thrilled with last year's 4-8 finish, but everyone seems to understand South Carolina got a tough draw this season with the conference-only schedule that includes six ranked opponents. It's not an excuse for the Gamecocks to underperform, but I predict it turns the heat down on his seat just a little bit.