Sights and Sounds From Day 1 of Florida Gators Spring Practice

Photo and video credit: University of Florida athletic association

The Florida Gators were back out on the practice fields for the first day of spring practice, beginning an offseason filled with transition ahead of the 2021 season.

GatorVision was kind enough to share plenty of B-roll footage with the media, and we've compiled a share of clips featuring some notable players in the video above.

RELATED: Dan Mullen previews Gators spring practice

Quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson highlight the footage, conducting drop-back and run-pass action drills. Wide receivers Rick Wells and Justin Shorter are seen sharpening their route-running skills in the following clip.

Flipping to the defense for the remainder of the video, defensive linemen Zach Carter, Dante Lang, Princely Umanmielen, Daquan Newkirk, Chris Thomas Jr., Lamar Goods, Antonio Shelton (going by Valentino on his jersey), and Lucas Alonso can be seen completing the dip-and-rip drill. Intriguing freshman Desmond Watson makes a cameo but isn't seen in action.

The remainder of the compilation focuses on UF's safety position, a key group to monitor throughout the spring. Senior Trey Dean III and sophomore Rashad Torrence II, whom AllGators projects to start in 2021, are featured working on their footwork in a pair of clips.

The video provided didn't include any team drills, so this video and ones to come are about as detailed as UF's footage is expected to be. It does provide media and Florida fans an opportunity to analyze the team from afar, however, as the Gators proceed through spring camp, the program's first since 2019 as last year's practices were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.