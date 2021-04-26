What Florida Gators OT Stone Forsythe Will Bring to His NFL Team

Stone Forsythe developed into one of college football's best pass-protecting offensive tackles over his past two years at Florida. Find Forsythe's scouting report and what he'll bring to his next team here.

Stone Forsythe might not be the most balanced or mauling offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he absolutely meets the criteria of the modern-day offensive tackle as the league has become more and more pass-happy.

Standing at a whopping 6-foot-8, 307 pounds, Forsythe is a lean tackle prospect with 97th-percentile height among offensive tackles and 62nd-percentile arm length (34⅜"). He pairs great size with impressive athleticism, having clocked a 5.13-second 40-yard dash (77th percentile), 7.47 3-cone drill (83rd percentile), and 4.63 20-yard shuttle (74th percentile).

Starting at left tackle for the Florida Gators over the past two seasons, Forsythe emerged as one of the better pass protectors in college football from the second half of the 2019 season through the 2020 SEC Championship. Forsythe allowed only two sacks this past season across 513 pass-blocking snaps (according to Pro Football Focus), helping lead the Gators' offensive line while Heisman finalist quarterback Kyle Trask set numerous school passing records.

Alabama and Georgia's typically threatening pass rushes combined for just three quarterback pressures, and zero sacks, against Forsythe in 2020. He notably kept projected first round edge rusher Azeez Ojulari in check for the entire Florida-Georgia game.

"Last year was a big confidence year for myself," Forsythe told media after his pro day performance. "I feel like I still don't have kind of the recognition that people think I should have or that I want. But that's fine with me. I'll be the underdog. I know that any team, whatever, takes a chance on me, I'll be one of the best out there."

Forsythe not only moves well for an offensive tackle and a player of his size, but he's got a strong upper-body which allows him to win in the trenches with his hands and length. Forsythe deploys quick and power strikes to combat pass-rush moves while mirroring footwork to halt rushers in their tracks.

Forsythe also offers some positional versatility. He flipped to right tackle on numerous occasions over the past two seasons due to a mix of injuries and poor play from fellow linemen and held his own on that side. If he doesn't work his way into a starting role early in his career, Forsythe could at least serve as a dependable swing tackle and key depth piece.

Where Forsythe comes short is as a blocker, an area where he admits he's working to improve his game. Florida didn't run the ball well a a whole over the past two seasons which limited his opportunities to improve, but regardless, Forsythe isn't an overpowering tackle prospect in the run game. He doesn't carry the lower-body and core strength to drive defenders into the ground consistently, and his towering height doesn't help him much.

Working with an NFL offensive line coach should surely lead to better run blocking from Forsythe, but again, the strengths of his game match what the league is looking for from offensive tackles. Whether it takes some time in a depth role or if he finds the field early in his pro career, Forsythe has the potential to one day emerge as a starting NFL offensive tackle.