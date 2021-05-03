How Does Former Gators OT Stone Forsythe Square Up On the Seahawks Front?

Drafted in the sixth round, the Seattle Seahawks grabbed Stone Forsythe, arguably the biggest steal of any Florida Gators draftee. How does Forsythe shape up to contribute on the Seahawks offensive line?

The Seattle Seahawks offseason has been filled with loads of turmoil surrounding their franchise quarterback.

Over the course of his nine-year career starting in 2012, the ‘Hawks signal-caller Russell Wilson has been sacked more than any other quarterback in the league (394). Calling for increased protection to ensure his longevity as a top performer the NFL has to offer, Seattle was expected to target offensive lineman this offseason.

However, failing to do so in free agency outside of a trade for guard Gabe Jackson from the Raiders, Seattle looked to the draft for potential on the exterior.

Making just three picks in the 2021 draft, Pete Carroll and John Schneider had little draft capital to meet the demands of their frustrated star entity. Using two-thirds of the picks in their pocket to aid Wilson, Schneider chose to target another pass catcher in D’Wayne Eskridge out of Western Michigan and Florida’s high-ceiling offensive tackle prospect Stone Forsythe.

As a result, how does Forsythe square up to contribute on the Seattle Seahawks offensive line and how can he help Wilson stay upright when his name is called?

Selected as the 208th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Seattle traded up to take the monstrous pass protector in Forsythe.

Equipped with a prototypical stature for a blindside protector in the NFL, the former Florida Gators left tackle joined the Seattle Seahawks as arguably the best value pick of the eight Gators draftees.

Standing 6-foot-8, 307 pounds, Forsythe contains incredible size and length at the tackle position with firm hands and a powerful punch at the point of attack. Playing his best season of football in 2020, Forsythe would anchor down the blind side of quarterback Kyle Trask — who was drafted to the Bucs in the second round — to play a key role up front for the prolific Florida offense.

Operating without a sack against the professional-caliber edge rushers on Georgia and Alabama, Forsythe showcased himself in a big way for NFL scouts, especially when halting second-round pick Azeez Ojulari pass rush attempts in Jacksonville.

On the season as a whole, Forsythe would allow just two sacks in 513 pass-blocking snaps, showcasing consistency paired with his pro day testing numbers, causing the Seahawks to trade up for the big man in the sixth.

As it turns out, trading up for the monster among men was something they had been looking to do for quite some time. Following the draft, Schneider told Seattle reporters that “it seemed like forever we waited for Stone, we tried trading up forever to get him.”

A hot commodity on the board as the draft progressed that seemingly slipped later than many expected, Forsythe would end up in a favorable spot, with time to learn behind grizzled veteran Duane Brown.

With one of the major gripes against Forsythe being his heavy feet in 2019, the big man began to show drastic improvements in that department last season. Moving with a noticeable difference in athleticism and nimbleness, the trench monster became the Gators' best offensive lineman and cashed in as a draft pick as a result.

Brought in as a depth addition to Seahawks offensive line coach Mike Solari’s unit, for now, Forsythe will be groomed as the future successor for 35-year-old Brown — who was acquired from Houston during the 2017 season via trade — at left tackle when his playing days come to a close.

Containing positional versatility if need be, seeing time at right tackle throughout the past two seasons, Forsythe can be a valuable factor for the Seahawks offense sooner rather than later, depending on circumstances.

Headed to the Emerald City to rejoin former Gators teammate Freddie Swain, Forsythe is set to prove his drastic jump in progression from his junior to senior season at UF connotes an upward trend of development that sparks a flourishing career as a starter in the NFL.