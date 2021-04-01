Florida Gators 2021 Pro Day Results and Analysis

The data from Florida's pro day is available. How did prospects perform and how did it help or hurt their draft stock?

Photo: Marco Wilson; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Florida's pro day has come and gone, and now, just under a month remains until several former Gators will hear their names called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The pro day event allowed several prospects to either confirm their natural, freakishly-athletic attributes to NFL personnel or make a name for themselves in the knick of time. Tight end Kyle Pitts stole the show with incredible results for a tight end and player of his size, while cornerback Marco Wilson and defensive tackle T.J. Slaton surely pushed themselves up the draft board.

Below is a compilation of results from numerous former Gators' pro day drills and weigh-ins, as reported by Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy via his NFL scouting sources, and thoughts on their performances. All times are now considered official. Although 19 players competed in drills, not every prospect has results available.

Percentiles and historical data/references via MockDraftable.com

Gators Pro Day test results, measurements, and thoughts

TE Kyle Pitts

Height: 6-foot-5 5/8"

Weight: 245 pounds

Wingspan: 83 3/8"

Arm: 33 1/2"

Hand: 10 5/8"

40-yard dash (best time): 4.44 seconds

Vertical jump: 33 1/2"

Broad jump 129"

Short shuttle: 4.3

3-cone: 7.12

Bench: 22

Thoughts: Kyle Pitts will go down as one of the fastest and most explosive tight end prospects in history thanks to his pro day results, jumping much further than he did high. He also has the longest wingspan among tight ends in history by over half an inch, which should come as no surprise as Pitts so often out-stretched defensive backs to make acrobatic catches.

I think Pitts solidified himself as a top six pick in the NFL Draft today. Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Miami are all strong candidates to take Pitts so long as they hold onto their current selections, assuming quarterbacks go off the board 1-2-3.

WR Kadarius Toney

Ht.: 5-foot-11 5/8"

Wt.: 193 pounds

Wing: 74 3/4"

Arm: 31 1/4"

Hand: 9 1/4"

40: 4.39

Vert: 39 1/2"

Broad: 136"

Shuttle: 4.25

3-cone: 6.88

Bench: 9

Thoughts: I had no idea Toney was capable of clocking a 4.39 in the 40. That's a massive improvement from Toney's 4.69 from high school and we never really saw that long speed on tape during his time at UF.

Known for his elusiveness primarily, Toney surprised onlookers with immense speed and really impressive results in both the vertical and broad jumps. He might be trending towards becoming a top 20 pick in the draft at this point.

CB Marco Wilson

Ht.: 5-11 5/8"

Wt.: 191 pounds

Wing: 73 1/2"

Arm: 30 3/4"

Hand: 9 5/8"

40: 4.37

Vert: 43 1/2"

Broad: 136"

Shuttle: 4.13

3-cone: 6.8

Bench: 26

Thoughts: Anyone who thinks the shoe incident could cause Marco Wilson to go undrafted will be sorely mistaken. There was no prospect in greater need of a strong showing at UF's pro day than Wilson and he rose to the challenge. His vertical jump would be the fifth-best among cornerbacks between 1999-2000 and he could have posted a better result if the Vertec was any bigger, which you can see in the lead picture for this story.

Wilson was also well-spoken in his press conference when asked about the shoe incident as well as his inconsistent play throughout the 2020 season. So long as Wilson's interviews with teams go as well as his did with the press, NFL decision-makers will forgive him for the mistake and move on.

WR Trevon Grimes

Ht.: 6-foot-4

Wt.: 220 pounds

Wing: 76 5/8"

Arm: 31 3/8"

Hand: 9 3/8"

40: 4.49

Vert: 35"

Broad: 118"

Shuttle: 4.28

3-cone: 6.98

Bench: 15

Thoughts: It was a bit disappointing to learn Grimes ran a slower 40 than his unofficial times (4.35-to-4.41) suggested. He was really excited by the unofficial times when speaking with the press, so you've got to feel a bit for him.

Still, 4.49 more than gets the job done at his size, and the remainder of his athletic tests were perfectly average in comparison to wide receivers since 1999. He’s a good bit bigger than the average receiver in that timeframe, for what it’s worth.

QB Kyle Trask

Ht.: 6-foot-5 1/4"

Wt.: 236 pounds

Wing: 80 5/8"

Arm: 33"

Hand: 10 1/8"

40: 5.1

Vert: 31 1/2"

Broad: 113"

Shuttle: 4.6

3-cone: 7.08

Bench: N/A

Thoughts: If you had high expectations for Trask's athletic testing coming in, you mustn't have watched his game in the past. He's a traditional pocket passer who and not the modern dual-threat, so the 40 was never going to be his best drill.

His other results, however, each hovered around average for quarterbacks. A solid 3-cone and set of jumps work in his favor and pair well with his improved ability to nimbly move within the pocket and get out of sacks. Trask threw very well in the routes-on-air portion of drills, from what I could observe on TV.

OT Stone Forsythe

Ht.: 6-foot-8

Wt.: 307 pounds

Wing: 83 1/4"

Arm: 34 3/8"

Hand: 10"

40: 5.14

Vert: 27 1/2"

Broad: 103"

Shuttle: 4.65

3-cone: 7.47

Bench: 25

Thoughts: Forsythe is one of those rare-breed huge offensive tackles who actually have a chance at making it in the league. He stands at a whopping 6-foot-8, but carries his length well and is a well-built 307 pounds. Despite his size, Forsythe's 40, shuttle, and 3-cone all came in above average among offensive tackles in history. His athleticism is not only impressive for his size, but it translates to his pass protection skills.

S Shawn Davis

Ht.: 5-10 5/8"

Wt.: 202 pounds

Wing: 77 3/4"

Arm: 31 7/8"

Hand: 9 1/2"

40: N/A (pulled hamstring during his run)

10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

Vert: 39 1/2"

Broad: 128"

Shuttle: N/A

3-cone: N/A

Bench: 17

Thoughts: I really wanted to see Davis' 40 considering his solid 10-yard split, but he unfortunately pulled up with a hamstring injury during the drill and couldn't finish. Davis' jumps were really impressive while his size is just below average-to-average, although he's got some length to his frame.

S Donovan Stiner

Ht.: 6-foot-1 1/2"

Wt.: 205 pounds

Wing: 76 3/8"

Arm: 31 3/8"

Hand: 8 7/8"

40: 4.56

Vert: 34 1/2"

Broad: 127"

Shuttle: 4.3

3-cone: 7.08

Bench: 15

Thoughts: Stiner tested average across the board for a safety, both from a physical and athletic perspective. Teams could look to Stiner as a potential special teamer and developmental depth piece in their secondary as his play was up-and-down during his time in Gainesville.

S Brad Stewart Jr.

Ht.: 6-foot, 1/8"

Wt.: 195 pounds

Wing: 77"

Arm: 31 1/2"

Hand: 9"

40: 4.59

Vert: 33 1/2"

Broad: 126"

Shuttle: 4.44

3-cone: N/A

Bench: 11

Thoughts: Stewart's results came in slightly below Stiner's, so a bit below average. Stewart was certainly a playmaker at times for Florida's secondary but had trouble getting onto the field at the beginning of the season for a couple of years in a row. That will lead to some questions in his interviews with NFL teams.

DT T.J. Slaton

Ht.: 6-foot-4

Wt.: 330 pounds

Wing: 80 1/8"

Arm: 32 5/8"

Hand: 9 1/8"

40: 5.09

Vert: 29"

Broad: 109"

Shuttle: 4.81

3-cone: 7.91

Bench: 27

Thoughts: Slaton had a great pro day when you weigh his weight into his test results. His height, wingspan, arm, hand, 40, and vertical all came in right around average for defensive tackles, and his broad jump was slightly above average - all while he weighs 24 pounds more than the average defensive tackle.

DL Kyree Campbell

Ht.: 6-foot-2 7/8"

Wt.: 287

Wing: 82 5/8"

Arm: 33 1/4"

Hand: 9 3/4"

40: 5.46

Vert: 25"

Broad: 98"

Shuttle: 5.02

3-cone: 7.96

Bench: N/A

Thoughts: Oh man. I don't want to drag this on, but Campbell's results were some of the worst in recorded history for defensive linemen. On top of that, he's a bit undersized to play defensive tackle full time, making his less than stellar athleticism a bigger issue should he have to kick out to the edge.

Campbell did a good job occupying double teams at Florida which allowed rushers to create pressure off of the edge and on stunts. Florida's defense also undoubtedly improved last season when he re-entered the lineup in the Gators' fourth game. If teams trust that tape, Campbell could find a home at the end of the draft or as an undrafted free agent... but I'm not overly optimistic.