Sun Belt Title: Info, Odds, Watch Future UF HC Billy Napier's Last ULL Game

Sun Belt Title: Info, Odds, Watch Future Gators HC Billy Napier's Last ULL Game
It's Championship Saturday, perhaps not for the Florida Gators but certainly for their next head coach.
Billy Napier will lead the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns' one final time on Saturday, set to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Sun Belt Championship before Napier departs to begin his new job at UF.
You can find everything you need to know about the game below.
No. 24 (CFP) Louisiana (11-1) vs. Appalachian State (10-2)
Where: Cajun Field, Lafayette, La.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 12:00 P.M. ET
Watch: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV
Weather: 76°, partly cloudy with a one percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, per Weather.com.
Radio: ESPN Lafayette
Odds: Appalachian State is a 2.5-point favorite, per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 52.5 points.
Series history: Appalachian State leads, 8-2. The Ragin Cajuns' defeated the Mountaineers by a score of 41-13 when the programs last met in October earlier this season.
Important stories
