Sun Belt Title: Info, Odds, Watch Future UF HC Billy Napier's Last ULL Game

    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Sun Belt Title: Info, Odds, Watch Future Gators HC Billy Napier's Last ULL Game

    Everything Florida Gators fans need to know ahead of the 2021 Sun Belt Championship (for obvious reasons).
    Author:

    It's Championship Saturday, perhaps not for the Florida Gators but certainly for their next head coach.

    Billy Napier will lead the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns' one final time on Saturday, set to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Sun Belt Championship before Napier departs to begin his new job at UF.

    You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

    No. 24 (CFP) Louisiana (11-1) vs. Appalachian State (10-2)

    Where: Cajun Field, Lafayette, La.

    When: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 12:00 P.M. ET

    Watch: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV

    Weather: 76°, partly cloudy with a one percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, per Weather.com.

    Radio: ESPN Lafayette

    Odds: Appalachian State is a 2.5-point favorite, per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

    Series history: Appalachian State leads, 8-2. The Ragin Cajuns' defeated the Mountaineers by a score of 41-13 when the programs last met in October earlier this season.

    Important stories

