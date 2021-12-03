Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    Time Set Billy Napier's Florida Gators Introductory Press Conference

    Billy Napier will be introduced as the Florida Gators new head coach on Sunday.
    Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

    Mark your calendars: The Florida Gators will officially introduce Billy Napier as the program's 28th head coach on Sunday at approximately 4:30 PM, the university announced on Friday.

    Napier's introductory press conference will be held inside the new James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Complex and will be streamed across the various Gators Football social media platforms, including the team's YouTube channel.

    Before fully diving in with the Gators, Napier will coach his current team, the College Football Playoff's No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, in Saturday's Sun Belt championship game against Appalachian State. Napier was named the Sun Belt's Coach of the Year on Thursday, following an 11-1 regular season performance and the team's fourth consecutive West Division title under Napier's leaderhsip.

    Napier will then immediately begin his work to build up the Gators' football program the way he envisions it. Napier has yet to officially hire any coaching or recruiting assistants, but will need to quickly as the 2022 early signing period for recruiting is approaching on December 15.

    Time Set Billy Napier's Florida Gators Introductory Press Conference

