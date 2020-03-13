SEC, Florida Gators Suspend Spring Football Game and Practices

GAINESVILLE, Fla -- There will not be a spring football game for the University of Florida this offseason, at least according to schedule.

Due to concerns regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Southeastern Conference has suspended all practices and team activities through April 15th on top of previously canceling all regular and postseason competitions on Thursday. Thus, the University of Florida has announced today that the 2020 spring game and spring football practice will not be played as scheduled.

"In addition, the Florida athletic department is closing all team areas in its athletic facilities until at least April 15, with the exception of its sports health and academic advising units," the university released in a statement following the SEC's decision. "The department will continue to provide health, nutrition, mental health counseling and academic support during this time."

Florida was scheduled to begin its spring camp on Monday, March 16th. The spring game, which was to take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, was scheduled for April 18th at 1 P.M.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin discussed these decisions with the media on Friday.

"There is no manual for any of this," Stricklin continued during his press conference.

"The way the football calendar works now they're here pretty much all the time. So whether we try to squeeze in a spring ball late spring, early summer, whether the NCAA will allow us to start practices earlier in the fall, assuming we have a fall, those are things we need to figure out."

Stricklin stated that the spring football program is currently "in flux" until further notice, given the unpredictability of the spread of the disease. Should things slow down during the time of suspension, there remains a chance that spring sports can go on.

Though, Stricklin acknowledged that the thinking is "optimistic". There are simply too many uncertainties at this point to guarantee any spring sports returning for the 2020 season.

The university will move all classes online beginning Monday, March 16th. The university is suggesting that students return home during this time, though Stricklin noted that student centers will remain open for those who can not leave.

Stricklin made note that he is in favor of extending eligibility for seniors who are affected by the suspension of athletics, though it remains to be seen how the NCAA will accomplish that in regards to incoming freshmen and roster balance.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday afternoon in response to what is now being called a "global pandemic". As of the time of this post, there are 125,000 global confirmed cases and 4,600 deaths from the coronavirus, according to CNN. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 1,629 confirmed cases in the United States, with the death toll rising to 41 in just over a week.

For more information regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) visit: CDC.gov. and WHO.int.