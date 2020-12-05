Florida Gators vs. Tennessee: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

No. 6 Florida (7-1) at Tennessee (2-5)

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

When: Saturday, Dec. 5, at 3:30 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS

Weather: High of 50°, partly cloudy

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 81/81 [XM]

Odds: Florida is currently favored at -17.5, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 62.5 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 29-20. The Gators defeated the Volunteers by a score of 34-3 when the two programs last met on Sep. 21, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida has won 14 of its last 15 games against Tennessee.

Important stories

The rundown

Tennessee doesn't have a ton to play for this season, battling a five game losing streak and an outbreak of COVID-19 currently within the program. That should make this home contest all the more motivating for the Volunteers, however, with the chance to knock off SEC East rival Florida as the Gators aspire for an SEC Championship appearance.

We're not banking on that outcome, however. It'll be chilly and perhaps Florida will get off to another slow start as such, but it's hard to predict this Tennessee offense finding a way to keep up with Florida's throughout the day. Jarrett Guarantano has regressed and may even be unseated by freshman Harrison Bailey at some point in hopes of sparking what has been a miserable offensive showing throughout the majority if the season.

Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, meanwhile, is five touchdowns away from tying Danny Wuerffel's program record of 39 single-season touchdowns. We're confident he can break that over the final two weeks of the regular season, but wouldn't it be something to see Trask break the record, or at least tie it, on Rocky Top.