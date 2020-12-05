Florida Gators Sluggish in First Half vs. Tennessee, Enter Halftime Up 17-7

The No. 6 Florida Gators have an opportunity to secure the SEC East title with a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers today.

The Florida Gators got off to a shaky start on offense today, unable to feature the offensive firepower that had been seen throughout the season, leading Tennessee just 10-7.

Entering today's contest, the Gators had an opportunity to finish out on top of the SEC East with a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. Entering the game with a record of 7-1, the Gators have already defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida's top competition within the east, and have won every SEC East game thus far this season.

With a victory today, Florida will face off against likely SEC West champion, the Alabama Crimson Tide and quarterback Mac Jones, another Heisman candidate this season.

The headliner of the contest was once against Heisman-candidate quarterback Kyle Trask, who has become one of the Gators' best passers in program history. Entering the contest, Trask had an FBS-best 34 touchdowns and was the fastest SEC quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns in a season within the SEC.

With two touchdowns in the first half today, Trask takes sole possession of second place in team history with 36 touchdowns on the year. Former Gators quarterback Danny Wuerffel holds first place with 39.

Prior to the contest, Florida listed its unavailable players. With just one week remaining after today's contest, it is imperative Florida escape today's contest fully healthy. Among those unavailable was Gators receiver Trent Whittemore and safety Shawn Davis.

The full list of Florida's unavailable was as follows:

4 David Reese

6 Shawn Davis

7 Jeremiah Moon

17 Kahleil Jackson

21 Ethan Pouncey

54 Lamar Goods

55 Hayden Knighton

66 Jaelin Humphries

80 Trent Whittemore

95 Lucas Alonso

Before the game, it was reported that Tennessee would not be playing typical starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and instead will be playing true freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey, who is making his first career start today.

To begin the game, the Florida offense got off to a nice start, going 63 yards on 10 plays and ended with an Evan McPherson field goal to put the Gators up by three in the first quarter.

The Florida defense would respond in kind by forcing two three-and-outs to begin the game for the Tennessee offense and a freshman quarterback in Bailey. The showing marked one of the first times the Florida defense was able to get off to a hot start, but the offense couldn't supplement it via scores.

After Florida's punt on its second drive, the Gators defense had 96 yards to prevent a touchdown, but couldn't get it done as freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey and running back Eric Gray would connect on a 15-yard touchdown to take the lead in the second quarter. The drive would be an 11-play 96-yard scoring drive, something Florida's defense simply cannot allow this deep into the season.

The scoring drive was helped by an ill-advised roughing-the-passer penalty by linebacker Andrew Chatfield, allowing Tennessee's drive to continue, ultimately resulting in a touchdown.

At one point Bailey had completed seven out of eight of his passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Gray had rushed seven times for 22 yards.

Tennessee's lead would be short-lived, however as the Gators drove down the field, scoring a four-yard touchdown from Trask to receiver Trevon Grimes. It would be wide receiver Kadarius Toney as the MVP of the scoring drive, however, accounting for 34 yards on two receptions for Florida's six-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

On the drive, Trask completed five of six of his passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

With a stop on defense, the Florida offense was able to take over for the final drive of the half, ultimately capitalizing and scoring a touchdown thanks in part to a defensive pass interference in the end zone by Tennessee.

The half would end in the same way as it did against Kentucky just a week prior with a Toney touchdown. This time, Toney scored on a two-yard pitch and catch from Trask.

Trask would end the half completing 21 out of 28 of his passes for two touchdowns. Toney would have s

Florida enters halftime up just 10, 17-7 against Tennessee.