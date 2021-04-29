Former Gators QB Tim Tebow Requests Tryout With Jaguars

A legendary collegiate quarterback and former Florida quarterback, Tim Tebow appears to be leveraging a return to the pros.

Photo credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

A return to the pros could be in play for Gators great, quarterback Tim Tebow who has reportedly requested a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tebow has reached out to the Jaguars himself to request the tryout. While he played quarterback in both college and the pros, he has been working out at the tight end position. He also recently worked out with Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen.



NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that there has been at least some discussion of Jacksonville signing the former Florida signal caller.

There is nothing imminent, and no decision has been made as of yet, according to Schefter. If Tebow would return to the professional level, it would be the first time in five years that the former first-round quarterback has laced up his cleats on the gridiron.

If signed with the Jaguars, Tebow would reunite with his college head coach from his time at UF in Urban Meyer, who Jacksonville hired to lead its franchise in January. Meyer, along with Jaguars assistant head coach Charlie Strong, coached the Gators to two BCS National Championships with Tebow on the roster, in 2006 and 2008.

It should be noted, too, that Tebow and Meyer will be living in the same vicinity in Jacksonville. A report has recently surfaced that Meyer recently bought a home in Jacksonville on the same street where Tebow currently resides.

Tebow, now 33, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and would go on to spend just two years with the team prior to being traded. He would play one season with the New York Jets before being released and played shortly for the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

He hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2012.

The Jaguars have yet to make any decisions and are slated to select first overall in tonight's NFL Draft.