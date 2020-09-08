Florida Gators STAR CB Tre’Vez Johnson Stands Out in Scrimmage

One of four cornerback commits in the Florida Gators’ 2020 recruiting class, Tre’Vez Johnson finds himself in a different spot from the rest: At STAR nickel cornerback.

Johnson, 6-foot, 186 lbs., played outside cornerback for Bartram Trail (Jacksonville, Fla.), displaying a strong skill-set as a physical tackler and making several big-time plays in coverage. As a tackler, Johnson was known for his intensity, often delivering big blows that left on-lookers wondering if the ball-carrier would need help up after the play.

Johnson finished his career at Bartram Trail with 92 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and seven interceptions, having clocked a 4.5-second 40-yard dash along the way.

“I think one of the things that makes him unique is that he has great physicality and he plays a very physical game,” head coach Dan Mullen said of Johnson on Tuesday. “But he has corner cover skills.”

That physicality projects well to slot cornerback, the STAR in UF’s scheme. One of the more important positions on the field, the STAR is responsible with setting the edge and defending the run in and around the tackle box, along with covering slot receivers and tight ends.

You have to be versatile to play there, Mullen going as far to call a true STAR prospect a “unicorn” in recent weeks given how rare those types of players are.

The Gators might have a unicorn in Johnson. Mullen had said following National Signing Day that Johnson was someone that he believed was slept on as a lower-rated recruit, and he appears to be proving that in practice.

“I'll tell you what, watching the scrimmage last night, he plays hard,” said Mullen. “He's still learning what to do, still learning the techniques and the defense as a whole. But he really showed out to me in his effort, strain and physicality, how he tries to get to the ball running to the football, which is what I want to see as a coach.”

While Johnson is in the nickel, fellow 2020 cornerback signees Jahari Rogers, Ethan Pouncey, and Avery Helm, along with recently reclassified cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson, profile as outside corners. Mullen said that Johnson and fellow young players are currently primarily focusing on one position in order to be ready to play, if their number is called upon, in the upcoming unique 2020 college football season.

Johnson has veteran competition at STAR in cornerback Marco Wilson and linebacker Amari Burney, so he isn’t likely to be rushed into the field, but never say never.

“He’s going to learn as he continues,” said Mullen, “but he has great athleticism and gave great effort and I thought played really hard in the scrimmage last night."