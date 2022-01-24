Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper Re-Enters Transfer Portal

A breakout defender for the Florida Gators in 2021, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has entered the NCAA transfer portal — again.

Photo: Ty'Ron Hopper; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

A curious situation has unfolded in Gainesville, as Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper re-entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday morning according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.

Hopper, a rising redshirt junior, reportedly entered the portal originally last Thursday. However, after the news became public, Hopper withdrew his name roughly an hour later. The story was quickly forgotten about, at least, for all of four days.

Now, it appears as though Hopper is intent on leaving Florida after further weighing his options. Zenitz followed his report by suggesting Auburn and Missouri are schools to watch for Hopper moving forward.

Both schools would make plenty of sense for Hopper due to his personal ties to each program. Auburn finalized the hiring of Christian Robinson, Hopper's linebackers coach at Florida over the last three seasons, on Saturday. Meanwhile, Hopper's cousin, Tyrone, a linebacker who spent the last five seasons at North Carolina, recently announced his transfer to Missouri.

Hopper, emerged as a playmaker within Florida's defense during the 2021 season, compiling career highs in tackles with 62, sacks with 2.5, tackles for loss with eight, passes defended with two and forced fumbles with one. He was expected to take on a starting role on a full-time basis in 2022, but that no longer appears to be the case.

In his three-year Gators career, Hopper tallied 77 tackles, three sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss.

