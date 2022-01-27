Missouri Lands Florida LB Transfer Ty'Ron Hopper

The transfer portal saga of Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper is now, reportedly, over.

Photo: Ty'Ron Hopper; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

The Missouri Tigers have acquired Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper via the NCAA transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.

Hopper's transfer portal situation was certainly an interesting one. His name originally appeared in the portal last Thursday but was removed roughly an hour later, which came to the displeasure of his uncle, who wrote on social media that Hopper's name was removed from the portal without consent.

The following Monday, Hopper reappeared within the portal and began to assess his options. Three days later, Hopper reportedly became a Missouri Tiger. He'll join his cousin, Tyrone Hopper, as members of Missouri's linebacker corps in 2022, as Tyrone transferred from North Carolina earlier in January.

Hopper, a rising redshirt junior, emerged as a playmaker within Florida's defense during the 2021 season, compiling career highs in tackles with 62, sacks with 2.5, tackles for loss with eight, passes defended with two and forced fumbles with one. He was expected to take on a starting role on a full-time basis in 2022, but that will no longer be the case as Hopper has elected to join the Gators' SEC East rivals.

In his three-year Gators career, Hopper tallied 77 tackles, three sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss.

The Gators have welcomed linebacker Ventrell Miller back for a sixth season and are expected to look toward rising redshirt sophomore Derek Wingo, among others, at the position moving forward.

