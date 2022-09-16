The No. 18 Florida Gators (1-1) will play under the lights in The Swamp for the third week in a row on Saturday, this time hosting the USF Bulls (1-1) in the second leg of a home-and-home series between the two programs.

Florida is viewed as a 24.5-point favorite over USF, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 60 points.

You can find All Gators' picks and predictions for the matchup below.

Zach Goodall: (0-2): Florida 42, USF 13

I know, I'm off to a bad start this year after picking Utah over Florida, then Florida over Kentucky, in the first two weeks. My luck will change in Week 3, I personally guarantee it.

Week 3 offers Florida a prime get-right opportunity offensively that I expect the Gators to take full advantage of. USF ranks No. 93 in the FBS in passing defense (255.5 yards allowed per game), No. 109 in scoring defense (35 points per game) and No. 126 in both rushing (240 YPG) and total (495.5 YPG) defense.

This is all that matters about this game from UF's perspective, in my opinion. The offense, especially Anthony Richardson, needs a strong bounce-back performance after an abysmal showing in Week 2. There is little reason to believe the unit won't accomplish that against a lowly USF defense.

Richardson will throw his first passing touchdown of the season, and at least one more, but the running back committee will get Florida out of The Swamp early on Saturday night. I think Nay'Quan Wright, Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne each score at least one touchdown.

Brandon Carroll (1-1): Florida 48, USF 17

The Gators have a chance to respond from a tough divisional loss to Kentucky when they face off against USF on Saturday.

That’s exactly what they’re able to do against the in-state get-right opponent. They get right.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson rebounds from his poor performance against Kentucky as he utilizes his dual-threat skillset to torch the Bulls' defense through the air and on the ground. He is able to record his first touchdown pass of the season — potentially more — and regains his widths about him as a rusher to build confidence after his fall from grace against the Wildcats.

Defensively, Florida will prove their worth as a legitimately stout unit under Patrick Toney’s leadership against the sputtering passing offense of the Bulls. That comes despite the Gators looking to replace reliable middle linebacker Ventrell Miller — who is out with a lower-body injury.

Redshirt freshman Scooby Williams and true freshman Shemar James will fill in for him and perform well to start a legitimate youth movement where young talent begins to equal or even overtake veterans snap count on both sides of the ball as the season goes on.

As a result, the Gators run away with the contest and get back on track before a crucial trip to Rocky Top for their first road game of the season versus Tennessee.

Conner Clarke (1-1): Florida 41, USF 13

The Gators are coming off a tough loss to division rival Kentucky in which their offense left a lot to be desired. The defense, on the other hand, played very well with the exception of a couple of big plays.

They were able to get after the passer, stifle the Wildcats' run game and force Will Levis into a turnover and I would expect more of that from that unit this week. South Florida is a struggling team filled with transfers that looks to be an easy win for the Gators, and just in time.

After Anthony Richardson’s lackluster performance last week, this game is exactly what the doctor ordered. While I would expect a lot of success on the ground for Florida, and you have to take this opportunity to get Richardson’s confidence back. Let the young man air it out a bit and work on the passing game before they head to Knoxville (Tenn.) next weekend.

With that being said, I expect to see a much improved offensive attack against a far lesser opponent. And I expect another good performance from the defense that looks much improved this year under the direction of Patrick Toney.

