Florida vs. USF Early Injury Report: Wilcoxson Out for the Year

The Florida Gators exited their season-opening game without any new injuries, according to head coach Dan Mullen. However, the Gators are still a bit banged up at a couple of depth spots defensively entering week two versus USF.

After missing four reserve interior defensive linemen against Florida Atlantic, Mullen shared that the Gators are "hoping" redshirt freshman Lamar Goods will make his UF debut against USF on Saturday, while the remaining three linemen are continuing to rehab without definitive return dates.

"We don't have any injuries coming out of the game, which is very fortunate," Mullen said. "Hoping to get, you know, Lamar Goods back this week on the defensive line. [Sophomore] Jalen Lee is going to be questionable, we're not sure, he'll be right there on the edge of being ready for this game on the defensive line.

"Having four interior D-linemen out, that was tricky in game one so hopefully we get two of them back this week. [Redshirt sophomore] Jaelin Humphries and Chris Thomas [Jr.] will both be another week or two."

Lee was considered questionable prior to week one as well but ultimately did not dress for the game. Although Mullen suggested that Thomas could be ready to play within a week or two, the true freshman was seen in a knee brace and getting around on crutches at The Swamp on Saturday night.

In addition to the updates on the defensive line, Mullen acknowledged that redshirt freshman defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson will be out for the season after undergoing knee surgery last Monday. Mullen previously said that Wilcoxson would be "doubtful" to play against FAU on the same day he underwent surgery.

Wilcoxson is the second defensive back UF has lost for the year over the past month, as junior cornerback Jaydon Hill tore his ACL earlier in fall camp.

