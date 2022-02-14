Former Gators WR Van Jefferson Wins Super Bowl, Welcomes Child on Sunday

Sunday night was, to put it lightly, an eventful one for Los Angeles Rams and former Florida Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Jefferson took the field for the final time of the 2022 season alongside his Rams teammates on Sunday, matching up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The second-year pro hauled in four receptions for 23 yards en route to a Rams victory, and Los Angeles became the second team ever — and, simultaneously, the second team in as many years — to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.

Jefferson didn't stick around long to celebrate, however. Around halftime, Jefferson's wife and high school sweetheart, Samaria, left SoFi Stadium on a stretcher as she had gone into labor and was expected to have their second child at any moment.

Moments after the big game concluded and Jefferson became a Super Bowl champion, he found his father Shawn and daughter Bella and rushed to the Rams' locker room to gather his things and get to the hospital. A few hours later, Jefferson took to Instagram to introduce the world to his newborn son.

Tip your cap to Jefferson for remaining focused on the task at hand that was winning a Super Bowl as his wife went into labor. In the same vein, Samaria Jefferson deserves a round of applause for making it to the Super Bowl and supporting her husband with labor knocking on the door.

Super Bowl champion and now a father of two, Jefferson's Sunday night in Los Angeles was nothing short of euphoric.

