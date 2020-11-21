Florida Gators Inactives vs. Vanderbilt: Houston, Reese OUT

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

The Florida Gators have released their list of unavailable players against the Vanderbilt Commodores at noon today. As expected, tight end Kyle Pitts is out as he deals with a concussion and recovers from nose surgery, and it is unknown exactly when he will return.

The entire list can be found below:

2 Anthony Richardson

4 David Reese

7 Jeremiah Moon

17 Kahleil Jackson

21 Ethan Pouncey

26 Kamar Wilcoxson

38 Nick Oelrich

41 James Houston

51 Stewart Reese

54 Lamar Goods

55 Hayden Knighton

66 Jaelin Humphries

80 Trent Whittemore

84 Kyle Pitts

95 Lucas Alonso

Linebacker James Houston IV will miss the second game in a row with an undisclosed injury, after being listed questionable earlier in the week. Mohamoud Diabate starts in Houston's place at outside linebacker, with Amari Burney and Ty'Ron Hopper as depth options..

Wide receiver Trent Whittemore (rib/lung) was also expected to miss today's game, head coach Dan Mullen shared earlier in the week.

It isn't known why right guard Stewart Reese has been ruled out, however, he suffered a shoulder injury against Georgia two weeks ago which perhaps could be lingering after he suited up against Arkansas. Sophomore Ethan White or freshman Joshua Braun are expected to play in Reese's place.

BUCK rush end Jeremiah Moon (foot) will miss his second consecutive game.

Anthony Richardson, a true freshman quarterback, has seen limited action this season but to be blunt, the reserves will be expected to play against the winless Vanderbilt today barring a collapse from the nation's No. 6 team. Therefore, only redshirt sophomore quarterback Emory Jones will be available in relief of starting QB Kyle Trask.