Florida Gators Inactives vs. Vanderbilt: Houston, Reese OUT
Zach Goodall
Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association
The Florida Gators have released their list of unavailable players against the Vanderbilt Commodores at noon today. As expected, tight end Kyle Pitts is out as he deals with a concussion and recovers from nose surgery, and it is unknown exactly when he will return.
The entire list can be found below:
2 Anthony Richardson
4 David Reese
7 Jeremiah Moon
17 Kahleil Jackson
21 Ethan Pouncey
26 Kamar Wilcoxson
38 Nick Oelrich
41 James Houston
51 Stewart Reese
54 Lamar Goods
55 Hayden Knighton
66 Jaelin Humphries
80 Trent Whittemore
84 Kyle Pitts
95 Lucas Alonso
Linebacker James Houston IV will miss the second game in a row with an undisclosed injury, after being listed questionable earlier in the week. Mohamoud Diabate starts in Houston's place at outside linebacker, with Amari Burney and Ty'Ron Hopper as depth options..
Wide receiver Trent Whittemore (rib/lung) was also expected to miss today's game, head coach Dan Mullen shared earlier in the week.
It isn't known why right guard Stewart Reese has been ruled out, however, he suffered a shoulder injury against Georgia two weeks ago which perhaps could be lingering after he suited up against Arkansas. Sophomore Ethan White or freshman Joshua Braun are expected to play in Reese's place.
BUCK rush end Jeremiah Moon (foot) will miss his second consecutive game.
Anthony Richardson, a true freshman quarterback, has seen limited action this season but to be blunt, the reserves will be expected to play against the winless Vanderbilt today barring a collapse from the nation's No. 6 team. Therefore, only redshirt sophomore quarterback Emory Jones will be available in relief of starting QB Kyle Trask.